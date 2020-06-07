Do you like your eye color? Do you want them to be different? Wondering what color your children’s eyes will be?

The eye color usually occurs in many shades, from dark brown almost black to light brown, and from green to hazelnut and from gray to blue. But let’s go by parts.

The eyes are not blue or green because in the iris we have pigmented cells of these colors, their color is due to a structural issue, which also involves quite interesting physics questions about light waves.

The colored area at the front of the eye is called iris. It is about 12 millimeters in diameter and has an opening in the middle, which is called the pupil. The iris is made of connective tissue and a thin muscle that allows it to open and close in response to light.

Our eye color is made up of different amounts of pigment and the connective tissue that is part of the iris.

The color of the eyes depends on the amount and distribution of a brown pigment called ‘melanin’, located in the iris.

The higher the amount of melanin, the eyes will be brown. Now, the less melanin they have, the lighter the color of the eyes. The amount and distribution of this pigment is what makes each eye color unique.

The iris is made up of two layers of cells: a thin layer called the epithelium behind, and a thicker layer at the front called the stroma.

Light blue eyes have a higher prevalence in individuals of European descent. However, there is no blue pigment in our eyes.

Why are they blue then? Its coloring is structural, that is, it does not depend on pigments since a person with blue eyes has a colorless stroma, without any pigment and without excess collagen deposits. These fibers scatter light and make the iris appear blue.

How about green eyes?

They are eyes whose stroma does not contain much melanin nor does it have collagen deposits. Part of the light that enters the eye is absorbed by the pigments, and another part is scattered by the stromal particles creating a blue tone. When combined with the little brown melanin it gives rise to the green tone.

According to the American Academy of Ophthalmology, they point out that almost all babies are born with blue eyes, and they point out that they can darken during the first 3 years of life if melanin develops.

Genes and eyes

The chromosomes a child inherits contain genetic information that determines the color of the eyes. Differences in the copies received from each parent cause variations in the amount of melanin produced.

A region on chromosome 15 plays a large part in determining eye color. The OCA2 and HERC2 genes are found in this region.

The OCA2 gene (formerly called the P gene) provides instructions for producing the P protein located in melanocytes (specialized cells that produce melanin).

Although almost the 75% of eye color It is controlled by the OCA2 gene, other genes provide a pathway for melanin.

These genes can increase or decrease melanin levels, making a child have more or less melanin than either parent.

Ultimately, these variations can result in blue-eyed parents having a brown-eyed child or brown-eyed parents having a blue-eyed child.

