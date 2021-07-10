What Demi Rose !, Lizbeth Rodríguez is shown on Tik Tok | Instagram

The beautiful ex girl Badabun, Lizbeth Rodríguez surprised Tik Tok users with a new video in which she can be seen with a style very similar to that of the beautiful Demi Rose. The British model usually wears outfits with exotic openings, as is the case with the more than revealing swimsuit of Lizbeth Rodriguez.

The conductor of Infidels She chose for the occasion, the small two-piece swimsuit in black that leaves a large part of her curves in view, in addition to the way she placed the camera, it leaves more in view.

Lizbeth Rodríguez wore her beautiful legs, small waist and steel abdomen to the camera, this with more than attractive movements and assuring her followers that all this is “so that you enjoy it.”

The Badabun girl has caused in her followers some comments about her figure, this because she obviously looks slimmer and more beautiful; many claim that this is the product of “cosmetic fixes” and not a diet and exercise routine.

WATCH LIZ’S DANCE HERE

While some criticize the beautiful Lizbeth, others ask for advice on how to achieve the same figure and lose weight quickly. However, the youtuber prefers not to get involved in these issues and enjoy every step she takes to the fullest.

The followers of Lizbeth Rodríguez currently suspect anger or separation from her partner Esteban Villagómez, because according to the comments on her social networks, the influencer would have deleted her photographs with the Badabun businessman.

So far, the star of social networks has not spoken about “her husband” as she already called him and who seemed more than happy to form a family with her and her son Eros, could it be that it is only something occasional?