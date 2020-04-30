GAS PRICES. Regulated gas prices will drop by 1.3% on average, a drop that depends on your consumption. We tell you everything.

[UpdatedApril30[Misàjourle30avril2020 at 5:19 p.m.] Millions of households still depend on it today. Regulated gas prices are still trending down in May. They will indeed decrease by 1.3% on average, said the Energy Regulatory Commission (CRE) in a press release. In detail, the decrease varies depending on the nature of your consumption. Here’s what to expect:

You have a dual use, for cooking and hot water: -0.7%.

You heat with gas: -1.3%.

You use gas for cooking: -0.3%.

“Since January 1, 2019, ENGIE’s regulated gas sales prices have decreased by 23.2%“, CRE notes. This decrease is partly explained by Engie’s supply costs on the market, where gas prices are falling.

They will gradually disappear

As a reminder, the Energy and Climate Law, adopted in 2019, ratified the scheduled disappearance of regulated gas prices. The reason ? They had been deemed contrary to European law by the Council of State. In the facts, Engie has stopped marketing new contracts at regulated sales prices (TRV), since November 2019. If you have an Engie contract, don’t panic. he remains valid “until June 30, 2023 for individuals”.

“According to the terms provided by law, individual customers with a regulated price gas contract will receive 5 letters of information between the beginning of 2020 and March 2023”, could be read in the press release from Engie last year. After July 1, 2023, if you have not changed your contract, it will automatically change at Engie, to switch to one of the so-called “market” offers.

The French will therefore have to turn to an offer where prices will be set freely by the supplier. As a reminder, if you decide to abandon the regulated tariff, it will no longer be possible to go back : you will need to subscribe to an offer at market price. If you decide to change supplier, find out about the National Energy Ombudsman’s website here, which offers a comparator of offers to find the formula that meets your consumption needs.