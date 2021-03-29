What daily habits can prevent colorectal cancer?

The colon cancer It is one of the most frequent types of cancer and, in turn, one of the most sensitive to the lifestyle we have. Thus, establishing healthy daily habits will increase our chances of preventing disease.

Four of the habits that will help us reduce the risk of developing colorectal cancer are to be physically active, eat whole grains instead of refined ones, avoid red meat and integrate more fish in our diet.

Be physically active

It has been shown that physical activity exerts an influence on the decrease in the levels of some hormones such as estrogens and androgens. In addition, physical exercise has also been linked to a lower concentration of insulin in the blood.

On the other hand, physical activity reduces chronic inflammation characterized by high levels of pro-inflammatory substances, such as interculins.

If we control these three factors (hormones, insulin and pro-inflammatory substances) we can prevent their joint activity from negatively altering the proliferation and control process of cells, which, ultimately, can promote the appearance of a malignant tumor.

Eat whole grains

Whole grains have a higher dietary fiber content than refined grains. According to specialists, Dietary fiber can reduce the risk of colon cancer by diluting toxins and reducing intestinal transit time.

The reduction in intestinal transit time would allow the carcinogenic toxins to stay in the colon for less time and with a lower concentration, which will reduce the chances of developing this type of cancer.

Reduce red meat

Reducing the consumption of red meat and choosing the healthiest ways of cooking will be a great step to avoid any type of cancer. Photo: Pixabay

A diet low in fiber and rich in saturated fat can promote the appearance of malignant polyps that lead to the appearance of colon cancer. Broadly speaking, red meat is a source of saturated fat that could increase your risk.

The above goes hand in hand with the way we cook meats. There are some studies that suggest that cooking meat on the grill could expose us to the chemical components that are given off by fire.

Increase fish consumption

One of the best habits that we can start to establish is the increase in Omega-3 fatty acids, which have proven to be effective in preventing different types of cancer. For this, the best we can do is increase our intake on a daily basis.

Some of the fish rich in Omega-3 are salmon, tuna, mackerel, sardines, anchovies and trout.

Naturally, making use of these habits does not replace the medical check-ups that we must do periodically, and that serve to rule out the development of this cancer or other health conditions. These habits serve as a complement to the prevention actions that we must carry out comprehensively.

