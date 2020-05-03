Vignette of ‘Costa’, by Bartolomé Seguí, one of the works from ‘Lecturas a domicile’.

Phase zero starts Monday morning, with the first reopens. But the plan to soften the confinement will be long and complex, with different rhythms depending on what the health data in each province marks. Hence, a good part of the day of the vast majority of Spaniards will continue to be spent at home. At least, the free cultural offer online does not pose, at the moment, any de-escalation: more than 500 pages of comics, a vindictive dance, Shakespearean cinema or a chilling video game are some of the proposals to enjoy today Sunday.

Theater

Dance against machismo. To end the week, the Mercat de les Flors in Barcelona offers the choreographic piece Three Times Rebel, a work by the choreographer Marina Mascarell in which she proposes a danced exploration of the social structures that continue to support gender inequality today. . Female bodies at different times, places and situations show us how society perceives women and the prejudices that are formed through the imposition of stereotypes. The show premiered in The Hague in 2017. In its online menu for today, the Mercat also includes a dance proposal for all ages, the Flexelf work by the Mudances company, created by Àngels Margarit, in addition to two documentary videos that review the The history of Mudances and the group Lanònima Imperial, founded in 1986 by Juan Carlos García and dissolved in 2011.

Movies

Laurence Olivier arrives at Shakespeare. The first recorded adaptation of a William Shakespeare play in film is from 1898, a short film based on Macbeth. According to the IMDb database, the works of the English playwright have inspired almost 1,500 audiovisual works. And in some of the most significant was Laurence Olivier, one of the great actors and adapters of the bard’s dramaturgy on screen. On the Internet, accessible for free, there is a jewel available: a version of the 1936 comedy As You Like It. It contains several first times: it is the first time that this work was taken to the cinema and the first time that Olivier – who debuted in cinema in 1930- makes a shakespeare. Let’s say that film archaeologists lick up before this movie. It lasts 96 minutes and luckily Olivier (who plays Orlando) at 28 years old already avoids any theatrical reluctant tone: this is how the career of a teacher begins.

books

Pandemic diary from Mexico and verses Visor. Magazine of the University of Mexico has been running for almost 90 years, creating debate and opening its pages to a varied cast of subjects and authors. Its archive is open and, in addition, in recent times, the publication has expanded its scope to action and has, in addition to its website and print edition, radio and television programs, and since 2017 it has been directed by the writer Gaudalupe Nettel. Now, in front of the covid-19, it has launched a Journal of the pandemic in which they have participated from Marta Sanz to Laia Jufresa or Daniel Saldaña Paris. And the classic poetry publisher Visor has poems read by its youngest authors on its Instagram channel @visorpoesia, such as Raquel Vézquez, winner of the Loewe award for young creation or Venezuelan Arturo Gutiérrez Plaza.

EL PAÍS stays at home

Activities, plans and experiences as a family or alone to make confinement bearable

Video game

A terrifying offer. Nowadays, survival video games are quite common. The genre, known in the world as survival horror, puts the user before invincible threats, hence their only salvation is to hide or flee. Thus, works such as Outlast or Alien Isolation maintain the highest tension at all times: whoever lets himself be detected is lost. To all of these merits, Amnesia: The Dark Descent adds another: It came before panic was massive digital fun. The Frictional Games video game was first edited in 2010, but it was already anticipating the wave to come: nightmare settings, disturbing rumors, and the obligation to weigh every step, to survive without being seen. Epic Games now offers the title for free, for the computer, until 5:00 pm on May 7. No payment is needed, but a lot of value.

Art

The British Museum, increased. The titanic task of digitizing the nine million objects housed in the British Museum has gone one step further these days with the inclusion of 300,000 new images in its digital archives, which together with those that already existed around 1.9 million, all downloadable for non-commercial uses. Among these photographs, a high-resolution image of the Rosetta Stone stands out, one of the greatest treasures kept in the institution, which facilitates the observation of the inscriptions that were recorded on this 760-kilogram stele, which allowed deciphering the keys. of Egyptian hieroglyphic writing, almost two centuries before Christ. The British digital collection, which in these weeks has increased its online traffic by 120% compared to the same dates last year, has been enriched with other additions such as several images of a Hoa Hakananai’a (the famous anthropomorphic sculptures of the Easter Island, made by the Rapanui and dated between the years 1000 and 1200); a spectacular Chinese parchment from the 5th to 7th centuries or the 1857 drawing The Death of Breuze sans Pitié, by the Pre-Raphaelite painter Dante Gabriel Rossetti, which was acquired last September.

Comic

Put on purple comics. Third and last installment. Astiberri has already edited the new volume of Home Readings, the collective work that he launched together with its authors to gather short, unpublished or published comics in a fancine, blog or social network, and offer them for free to readers. After the green and orange paper, now you can also read purple. In total, as the publisher recalls, “more than 500 pages” of comics to enjoy without costs. For this reason, from the label they add: “We want to thank all the authors for their generosity.” Specifically, in this installment, there are works by Bartolomé Seguí, Bernardo Vergara, Brais Rodríguez, Brecht Evens, Cristina Bueno, Cristina Durán and Miguél Á. Giner, David López and Graciela de Torres, David Sánchez, El Irra, Enrique Bonet, Javier Peinado, José Domingo, Juaco Vizuete and Sergio Córdoba, Lorena Alvarez, Mamen Moreu, Manel Fontdevila, Mauro Entrialgo, Miguel B. Núñez, Pablo Ríos, Pepo Pérez, Quan Zhou, Gonza and Mother of Queer and Santiago Valenzuela.

Music

Travel to the United States. It is an interesting day for fans of blues and American folk, since many exponents of those genres will perform throughout the day. Steve Lucky starts for those who get up early (at 5 in the morning), followed by the Ain’t nothin ’but… Separation Blues Festival at 5 in the afternoon, with the participation of the Malaga band The Hill Frequencies and John Primes. The Kennedys will be shown at night, at 8 o’clock live from your YouTube account; Mike Farris (at 10) and Melissa Etheridge, at 12.

With information from Raquel Vidales, Tommaso Koch, Andrea Aguilar, Alessandro Leone, Silvia Hernando and Gregorio Belinchón.

In EL PAÍS, dozens of journalists work to bring you the most rigorous information and fulfill your public service mission. If you want to support our journalism and enjoy unlimited access, you can do it here for € 1 the first month and € 10 the following month, with no commitment to stay.

Subscribe