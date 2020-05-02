Going out to do sports can finally be a good option, but if we want something more relaxed or complete the plan afterwards, nothing better than visiting some of the treasures of the Sistine Chapel or attending from the sofa to the best live music. Or become, why not, a hitman in Hitman, a modern video game classic.

Art

Rome, an open city (on the Internet). The sun is shining more and more brightly, the days have already lengthened and the desire to go out, to walk, to travel, grows ever greater. A very brief getaway. For example, to Rome. What more could you ask for? The consolation of visiting the eternal city from the Internet is that, at least, it is possible to save the lines and crowds. The website of the Vatican Museums provides exclusive and free access to spaces normally crowded with tourists such as the Sistine Chapel, covered by the sensational frescoes by Michelangelo, or the Raphael Rooms and their exquisite paintings, including the famous School of Athens . With 360º views, this website also opens the doors of spaces such as the Pío-Clementino Museum or the Nicolina Chapel, which hold treasures such as some impressive Greek and Roman sculptures and paintings by the forerunner of the Renaissance, Fra Angelico. In addition, if you have stereoscopic glasses at home, it is possible to make the visit in three dimensions.

books

Expansion of the pandemic lexicon and the meeting of Holden Caufield & co. The Círculo de Bellas Artes in Madrid continues to expand its “Glossary of the pandemic”, made up of short audiovisual pieces in which thinkers and artists develop concepts that have been key in confinement. The new installment has arrived, adding eight new voices to this peculiar dictionary, available on the CBA website, with the participation of the philosopher María del Rosario Acosta or the thinker Alberto Toscano. And so has the digital version of the impertinent protagonist of The Catcher in the Rye, Holden Caufield, who has captivated millions of readers since his arrival in bookstores in 1951. Then came the stories of Raise Carpenters the Roof Beam and Seymour an introduction , Franny and Zooey and Nine Tales. And with those four books, its author J.D. Salinger said goodbye to the publishing world and public life and decided to continue writing in the strictest privacy. Alianza Editorial presents for the first time in Castilian all Salinger in ebook.

EL PAÍS stays at home

Activities, plans and experiences as a family or alone to make confinement bearable

Theater

A classic of the 20th century. The Pavón Kamikaze Theater in Madrid continues its digital programming for quarantine with the broadcast on its YouTube channel of its most emblematic productions. After The show to do, Misántropo and Hamlet, this week he has published Veraneantes, the work of Maxim Gorki, released in 2011 and winner of five Max awards. Directed by Miguel del Arco, it is a very free version that puts Gorki’s characters in the 21st century: four well-positioned family friends who spend their holidays together in a rather decadent and bored general climate in which they end up emerging your frustrations. The cast is made up of Israel Elejalde, Bárbara Lennie, Ernesto Arias, Francesco Carril, Cristóbal Suárez and Elisabet Gelabert, among others.

Music

A whole festival. Today the Network is filled with festivals for different genres and tastes. Blues and folk fans will be able to follow the Everywhere Now Online Festival from 5 pm to 11:15 pm (Spanish peninsula time). For those who want to dance, the Dreamworld Online Charity Music Festival offers space to more than 50 electronic music artists in a marathon that will run until Monday. Lastly, the Red Panorama Flamenco will broadcast six exhibitions, including those by José Mercé, Diego Losada and Irene De La Rosa, starting at 7pm on the networks of the Teatre Talia and the Teatro Olympia in Valencia.

Video game

The original assassin. A few days ago, we recommended the version adapted for mobile phones. But, now, the original video game is also available for free. PlayStation 4 users can download the first full season of Hitman until Monday, free of charge. The term seriéfilo is due to the structure of the title: it is divided into chapters, each with a different setting, from a town on the Italian coast to Paris. The constant, yes, is the objective: to eliminate one or more individuals from the face of the earth. The user gets into the shoes of Agent 47, a cold-blooded assassin, mysterious identity and overwhelming fantasy: because the contract of each mission only puts a face to the victim but says nothing about the method. Hence, each user can invent and plan all kinds of strategy, costume and ploy.

Movies

How to understand the documentary. The Film School of the Community of Madrid has published a teaching guide on documentary and non-fiction cinema in digital format for this confinement. The relevance of the initiative lies both in its gratuitousness and in the exhaustive and explanatory nature of the document, as it could not be otherwise, since it was created by the Los Hijos group (Natalia Marín Sancho, Javier Fernández Vázquez and Luis López Carrasco), a trio of filmmakers who since 2008 have been creating fascinating audiovisual works based on both documentary record and experimentation. In the introduction that starts the 56 pages of the guide (exhaustive and recommended for professionals and moviegoers who simply want to complete their knowledge), Los Hijos points out: “Documentary or non-fiction cinema has a direct relationship with Reality (or at least that’s what it pretends to make us believe), so knowing its history, its evolution and its multiple and varied sub-genres will help us understand how any image is constructed. Learning to read the images, understanding how we relate to them makes us more independent, more critical, more awake to locate ourselves in a complex reality, where information always obeys specific interests and subjective points of view ”. And that is understandable in these times.

Comic

A tribute to the big. Starting today, the screens of the Palacio de la Prensa, the famous cinema on Madrid’s Gran Vía, will host a novelty: they will show the illustrations of various comic book creators dedicated to workers’ groups “essential in the fight against covid-19”, such as reads the statement announcing the initiative. The project stems from an idea for the Wash comics store, called It’s Time for Superheroes, and now it lands in the heart of the capital. At the same time, the screens seek to be “a window for new artists, thus increasing the visibility and projection of a multitude of creators of the ninth art that have not hesitated to add their illustrations to this cause,” according to the same document.

With information from Raquel Vidales, Tommaso Koch, Andrea Aguilar, Alessandro Leone, Silvia Hernando and Gregorio Belinchón.