What Crystal Is Best For Virgo? Crystals for Virgo Zodiac Sign

Let’s talk about Virgos. Born from approximately August 23 to September 22 (depending on the year), Virgo is the zodiac’s precise, perceptive go-getter. They’re the friend who gets shit done, is always on time, and completes every project flawlessly and without fuss. Famous Virgos include Beyoncé, Zendaya, and Amy Poehler … you get the idea. You always want a Virgo in your life, because they are organized, on the case, and super supportive. A Virgo friend or partner will simply make your life easier — and better.

However, Virgos sometimes have it tough. They tend to get stressed-out and can sometimes act controlling, because they have such high standards and expectations of themselves (and others). If you’re not a Virgo yourself, you might never know about their soaring blood pressure because they present a serene and charming face to the world. They act like it’s all under control (and it is — they’re just stressing anyway).

These August / September babies can be really tough on themselves. They worry, they overthink the small stuff, and they put pressure on themselves to live up to ideals that are not realistic. If only Virgo would be as good to themselves as they are to others! Virgos need to see themselves as others do: smart, capable, conscientious, sophisticated, loyal.

These crystals will help Virgos relax, unwind, take a breath, and find self-assurance to be happy in their own skin. If you’re shopping for a Virgo, consider giving them one as a gift. And if you’re a Virgo, treat yourself: You’re a rock for others, so let these be a rock for you!

Sapphire

Blue Sapphire Ring

September’s birthstone is sapphire, so this is a good place to start. Sapphire is a precious gem that’s believed to release blockages and urges towards perfectionism, allowing the wearer to accept love from others. Wear as jewelry to let its positive vibes ~ seep ~ into your psyche.

Opal is a protective, healing stone, thought to absorb negative vibes and wave the wearer from harm. Keep an opal under your pillow or on your bedside table to work its protective magick as you sleep.

Associated with balance, calm, and harmony, topaz is believed to promote good humor, positivity, and peace. Keep one around the house to help promote a relaxed atmosphere and chill vibes.

Lapis lazuli

Lapis lazuli was prized by the Ancient Egyptians, who used it in royal and holy jewelry. It’s believed to promote honesty, self-awareness, and a conscious understanding of who you really are in this world. Try meditating with one placed on your third eye (on your forehead) or crown chakra (on top of your head) for a journey of self-awareness. Use it carefully, as it has great potency.

Malachite

Malachite is thought to dissolve and heal emotional wounds, helping your relationships settle on an even level — particularly useful for Virgo, who can end up doing too much for others.

Flint

Traditionally used in arrowheads, flint is thought to heal emotional wounds from childhood and ease the echoes of destructive relationships from the past.

Clear Quartz

Clear quartz is believed to cleanse and revitalize energy. Try wearing it as jewelry or using it during meditation for a “spiritual shower,” helping boost your resolve, intentions, and focus when you feel uncertain or confused.

Amber

Amber is good luck talisman believed to attract love and friendship, boost your natural radiance, and soothe any feelings of sadness or grief. It’s a feel-good kinda rock — or actually, fossilized tree resin. It can be set into beautiful ornaments or worn as jewelry.

Desert rose

Desert rose is a beautiful companion when you need to withdraw from conflict or toxicity and tune into your own instincts. It’s thought to help you tune out others’ influence and have faith in your intuition and values, following them towards what’s good for you.

