Paris France. The French prosecutor’s office requested on Thursday a sentence of one year, of which six months in prison, against former president Nicolas Sarkozy for having exceeded the maximum authorized expenses for his 2012 electoral campaign.

Sarkozy handled campaign finances with “total carelessness” “solid gold” in view of its level of expenses, wrote the prosecutors in charge of the case. Sarkozy, who was not present at the hearing, faces the charges along with 13 other defendants, against whom sentences of 18 months to four years in prison were requested.

