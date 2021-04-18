What could you buy with $ 1,000 invested in Dogecoin at the beginning of the year?

Who could have predicted, just a year ago, that Dogecoin would be one of the biggest players in the crypto world in 2021? And it is that, the cryptocurrency inspired by a Japanese dog, never intended to become the center of attention for investors and the media. This is thanks to the exponential increase in its price during the first months of 2021. Therefore, today we tell you that you could buy with $ 1,000 invested in Dogecoin at the beginning of the year.

Elon Musk and the rise of Dogecoin

The birth of Dogecoin dates back to 2013, when its two creators, Billy Markus and Jackson Palmer, wanted to create a joke cryptocurrency to experiment with Blockchain technology. Without pretending, either of them, that the virtual currency could eventually become a valued asset worldwide. Abandoning the project shortly after, leaving it in the hands of his community.

However, despite being born only as an intellectual exercise, Dogecoin has managed to capture the imagination of people around the world. Which have begun to buy the cryptocurrency as part of the trend towards investment memes. Investments made by communities of Internet users in a financial product, not because of its intrinsic qualities or its value for the economy, but as part of a cultural movement that manifests itself in finance. This being the momentum behind the rise in GameStop shares.

And in the case of Dogecoin, one of the great driving forces behind this movement has been the businessman Elon Musk, who had always shown sympathy towards cryptocurrency, but who for a few months now transformed this sympathy into a call for investment in the cryptocurrency. virtual currency. Leading millions of people around the world to acquire the cryptoactive, increasing its demand and therefore its price. The best example of a cultural influence with financial repercussions.

$ 1,000 in Dogecoin

Of course, this is only part of the story. Well, in the case of the last increase experienced by Dogecoin, going from $ 0.06 per DOGE to $ 0.27 at which it is traded at the time of writing this article, it has been influenced by two simultaneous sources. On the one hand, the Coinbase IPO, which gave a general boost to the entire crypto market. And the other influence, a tweet from Elon Musk from April 14, showing his support for DOGE and finishing pushing the virtual currency:

In this way we reach an interesting point in the history of the financial market, in which the most profitable investment of the year has not been gold, Tesla, Bitcoin or GameStop, but Dogecoin. Well, if you had invested $ 1,000 in DOGE earlier this year, by yesterday you would have had an incredible $ 55,000. More than enough to buy you a Tesla car.

$ 1,000 invested in Dogecoin earlier this year could buy a Tesla today. Source: CoinDesk

Of course, this raises a big question, not only for the crypto market, but for the entire financial market: Is this growth in the price of Dogecoin sustainable over time? And it is that, beyond the group of fans that exists around the cryptocurrency, and that includes the second richest man in the world. Dogecoin has not developed an economic use to justify the profits it has generated, and it is not clear that it will.

Did you like the content? Share it

Related