Quentin Tarantino will forever be one of the most commercial, successful box office directors and commentators in history. But the interesting thing is that his cinema is full of elements that are part of what We consider “cult”, and not in the literal sense of the word, but in the impact that each of its stories has on pop culture.

Carries a total of nine stories (10 productions) in his little more than 25 years of career, and each of them has generated a certain fascination from the construction of tense atmospheres, their absurd dialogues, the implementation of music and the “appropriate” use of violence for the development of its main characters.

And one of the most severe in this regard is Kill Bill in its two volumes, released in 2003 and 2004. It’s been 16 years since Vol. 2 premiered and we still think Beatrix Kiddo is one of the greatest female characters in action film. And not only that, we continue to think about the possibility of a third installment …

But if this were the case, what would it be about? Since 2019, Tarantino has been revealing clues that Kill Bill Vol. 3 is a reality. In an interview, he said that he has been thinking about the idea for three years and that he has even talked with Uma Thurman about the project. Nothing has been confirmed, it is not known if Tarantino’s latest film is about Kiddo’s return or something within this universe … But boy, would it be one of the best news.

So en what Tarantino confirms if he is given the green light or not (or if he would participate in the direction of the film or only in the script), Here are some possible plots that would follow in Kill Bill Vol. 3:

Very funny, bitch or Nikkia’s Revenge

The first scene of Kill Bill (the first chapter) is wonderful, as it involves the confrontation between The Bride and Vernita Green. As we know, Beatrix Kiddo wins after sticking a knife in Vernita’s chest when she shoots him, covering the gun with a cereal box.

In that scene appears Nikkia (loving Nikki), the daughter of Vernita, who witnessed everything that happened and how her mother died. Beatrix Kiddo tells her that he will be waiting for her to avenge her mother’s death … and Here’s a story with quite a bit of potential.

We could talk about that Nikki, already as an adult, I looked for Kiddo to avenge his mother. Or, considering that Kiddo has a daughter, there could be a confrontation between these two. However. Both girls, Nikki and Bibi, are the same age. When we meet Vernita’s daughter, she says that she is 4 years old and Beatrix replies that her daughter will also be that age.

Nikkia’s revenge story would not be new to Tarantino’s world. O-Ren saw her parents being killed and decided to take revenge in order to become one of the deadliest assassins. So it’s not far-fetched … actually, the idea of ​​revenge is at the center of all stories.

Bibi would be trained by her mother, who was once the Black Mamba. But who would train Nikki? And this is where Sofia Fatale enters the story …

My Beautiful and Brilliant Sofie or Sofie Fatale’s Revenge

O-Ren Ishii was part of the Deadly Viper Assassination Squad, and with the help of Bill, became leader of the Tokyo Yakuza mafia despite not being originally from Japan with a Chinese, Japanese and American mix. The rest is history. The Bride goes to Japan for a Hattori Hanzō sword and then searches for O-Ren.

Beatrix Kiddo’s fight against the 88 Maniacs is one of the most impressive in Quentin Tarantino’s filmography because the choreography is almost perfect (Zoë Bell is great). And in the end, in a duel under the snow, Kiddo receives an apology and O-Ren dies.

But before you even get close to O-Ren, The Bride takes her assistant, Sofie, who speaks English, French and Japanese, into the bathroom and takes over the Yakuza business. Kiddo cuts off her arm and leaves her alive (wicked life) for two reasons. The first is to see Bill witness his mercy.

And the second, that Sofie tell Bill what happened that night and that Kiddo knows everything. He wants Sofie to tell Bill everything he told her in fear of amputating other parts of his body.

So Sofie is alive, and is the only witness to the Two Pines Massacre. Some theories say that Sofie could meet Nikkia to star in revenge against The Birde. But by herself, Sofie could gather various elements of the Japanese mafia and attack Kiddo and her daughter.

Miserable, old, fool… Elle or Elle Driver’s Revenge

In Kill Bill Vol. 2, Kiddo fails to consummate his revenge against Budd, brother of Bill who was also part of the Squad and participated in the Two Pines Massacre. Why? Why Elle (Bill’s new lover) arrives to “buy” him the sword made by Hattori Hanzō and which is owned by Kiddo (whom he buried alive).

But In the suitcase with money, Elle hides a black mamba that repeatedly bites him, killing him. When Elle is about to leave, Kiddo stops her with a flying kick and the two face off in Budd’s RV. That scene is great, but everything gets stronger when Elle confesses to The Bride that she murdered her teacher, Pai Mei (poisoned her fish).

Beatrix gets very angry, and while she is holding her sword – She is holding the sword that Bill gave to Budd from Hanzō – they begin to tell themselves that some of them are going to die. “Bitch, you don’t have a future,” says Kiddo. They run, they get stuck with their respective swords, head-on, and Beatrix Kiddo gouges out one eye (the only one that was left).

Elle starts screaming in the RV bathroom and you never really see if he dies or survives. What is a fact is that Elle no longer has eyes, because the first one was ripped off by Pai Mei after saying “miserable, old, fool”.

In any case, Elle could be alive and seek revenge on Kiddo and Bibi, the daughter she had with Bill. As we mentioned, Elle Driver was Bill’s lover after Beatrix abandoned him while pregnant. And he very much wanted to kill her … and if she is still alive, her hatred would be greater.

Freeze, Mommy or Bibi’s Rise

The ending of Kill Bill Vol. 2 is as sweet as it was violent the whole movie, from the first. Finally, Beatrix Kiddo arrives at Bill’s hiding place to discover that her daughter is alive, that baby she believed had lost the day of the Massacre. Bibi knows who her mother is, and in a truce, Kiddo has a chance to get some sleep with his daughter before facing Bill.

This fight is great because it is the simplest, and because in reality, the physical strength between the two characters was the least: the important thing was to always get hurt and take revenge with the words. And so it was with the auction of the lethal “Five Point Palm Exploding Heart”, in which they hit at five specific pressure points that make the opponent collapse.

Kiddo takes his daughter in his arms and runs away with his finished revenge. What could follow? It would not be surprising the idea that The Bride wanted to take her daughter away from that world of murderers, but it would not be a surprise if He decides to train her to be prepared for anything.

In any case, Bibi could follow in her mother’s footsteps and become the best killer in the world, either to be part of a team or to found it itself. Or in one of those, being a disciple of his mom’s own Squad …

The Undisputed Truth or Beatrix Kiddo as the new Bill

Bill was always the leader of the Deadly Viper Assassination Squad. He sent each of its members to murder specific characters and some of them trained with Pai Mei, including Bill, Elle and Beatrix Kiddo herself. Bill was a great leader, but he made the mistake of falling in love with one of his students and when she abandoned him, he decided to take revenge.

Elle was always too impulsive, and never seemed to make the most appropriate decisions such as insulting Pai Mei, murdering him out of combat, killing Budd and, it should be said, not having killed The Bride in the hospital no matter what he said about Bill.

So it remains Beatrix as the only survivor who knows Pai Mei’s most intimate secrets, in addition to that on several occasions Bill mentions that Black Mamba was the best assassin in the squad. So why not start your own group of assassins for different purposes?

Beatrix Kiddo was a hitman, but she was always characterized by being more human than the others. And when he “lost” his baby, he vowed to take revenge but always with certain criteria. So we could think of her as an avenger. Finally Bill compared her to Superman in a great speech from Kill Bill Vol. 2 (in which she had a dart in the knee with truth serum).

The Cruel Pai Mei or The Birth of the Master

Pai Mei is an old man who lives in isolation, but who masters the art of combat with control of his body. We got to know Pai Mei in Kill Bill Vol. 2 when in a flashback, Tarantino presents us the cruel and rough training that Beatrix Kiddo lived with this teacher.

However, With a lot of discipline and humility, Kiddo manages to “conquer” Pai Mei and that is demonstrated at the end of the film when he kills Bill with the best secret attack by the master, those five points that after a few steps, you die. Pai Mei was killed by Elle after he had his eye gouged out by an insult.

But actually, this character has much more potential. Bill was a student of Pai Mei, and from there he learned the art of killing. When he asks him to teach Kiddo, he returns beaten, and Bill assures that he is a stubborn old man. So Tarantino could further explore the life of this gentleman and, incidentally, change some historical facts such as his wonderful habit in the movies.

You like samurai swords, I like baseball or Hattori Hanzō vs Bill

Hattori Hanzō is a key character in the two installments of Kill Bill. He is a Japanese expert in katanas or these Japanese swords used by samurai warriors. In Kill Bill, Kiddo flies to Japan and meets Hattori at his restaurant, where together with his employee, they prepare sushi and serve sake.

A few minutes after cordialities, Kiddo tells him that he is there to make him the best sword in history, to which Hattori Hanzō refuses as he vowed never to create artifacts to kill people again. The reason? Bill. Years ago, Bill was a student of Hanzō, but Hanzō decided to quit his job as a katana maker when he discovered that Bill killed people for the simple pleasure of doing it.

Considering the temperament of Hanzō and Bill’s story as the leader of an assassin squad, it might be interesting to explore that past and find out what really happened between these two to the degree that one became an evil being and the other decided to abandon the profession he loved so much.

My Name is Buck o Beatrix Kiddo’s return to end Buck’s business

“My name is Buck, and I’m here to fuck,” Buck tells Kiddo while in a coma. in a hospital as a result of the Two Pine Massacre. The afternoon that The Bride wakes up, Buck offers Kiddo’s body to a truck driver. (He even tells her to be careful by spitting).

When Kiddo wakes up, from a bite, he kills that man. He realizes that he cannot move his legs and awaits the arrival of Buck, the man who prostitutes women in a coma. Beatrix cuts off his Achilles tendon and when he falls, he starts hitting him with the bedroom door. “Where is Bill ?! Where is Bill ?! ”, asks Kiddo.

However. The subject is clearly dead, but there may be a chance that Beatrix Kiddo, after retrieving her daughter, will investigate what has happened to this issue. Buck, we are implied, He is a pimp of women in a coma, and surely his business extended beyond him and Beatrix Kiddo.

Whereby, In a little chapter of Kill Bill Vol. 3, you could think of Kiddo’s revenge towards Buck and his sick world.

The Origin of Gogo Yubari or Gogo’s story

Kiddo confronts Gogo, the best assassin in the O-Ren group in Japan. The girl is crazy, she is a psychopath who murders for pleasure and found a good place with the leader of the Yakuza. As we know, The Bride is victorious, even when she was about to lose the battle if it were not for a wood with nails stuck out …

Gogo’s character, despite not having much screen time, is fascinating. In Kill Bill Vol. 1 we can see a bit of her life when she appears in a bar with a guy who wants to seduce her and she simply decides to kill him.

Could there be a bit more history with those great Tarantino plays in the timelines? If so, it wouldn’t be too bad. O well, In order not to be naive, a good character could emerge with these fun, disturbing characteristics that play with the atmospheres of Quentin Tarantino.

