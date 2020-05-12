If a storm surprises you aboard your car, it may be time for you to take into account the risks you could face, it is best to drive carefully and follow this extremely important advice to save yourself.

Driving in the rain becomes a bit tricky, especially when the rain is heavy and steals visibility from the windshield of cars. Driving in this way can be risky, as it could trigger a terrible accident, but, have you ever thought about what would happen if during a storm a lightning strike hits your car while driving?

You’ve probably heard out there that tires, rubber, and inflated with air serve as insulation and are enough to prevent a lightning strike in our car, however, this is a lie. Each car has metal parts on the body, which are generally sufficient and very effective to distribute the electrical charge of lightning.

According to the Diariomotor portal, a car behaves like a mobile Faraday cage, and is considered a safe place to shelter, and protect itself, from an electrical storm, however, in the United States, the National Lightning Safety Institute has detailed the possible consequences of lightning striking a car.

If a lightning strike strikes a moving car, there are usually no injuries, unless the occupants are in contact with metal surfaces. Something in favor of the occupants of a car is that they are usually protected in a seat of textile material or leather, and in contact with plastic or rubber panels, such as the driver, whose hands are usually on the steering wheel, a fact that would isolate the electrical current preventing it from receiving a shock.

Among the most common material damage to a lightning strike with a car are usually body damage, such as burns and dents, broken glass, and even in some cases there has been a blowout of the four tires. What are most susceptible to being damaged are the electrical components, since in some cases the entire electrical installation of the vehicle is destroyed.

The NLSI The US also recommends that if we encounter a thunderstorm, we stop the vehicle in a safe place and wait for the storm to pass inside, with all windows closed, avoiding contact with metal surfaces and resting our hands on our laps. .

The BBC’s Top Gear program has shared a video of an experiment where a car is seen to be intentionally struck by lightning.

