What could go wrong? James Gunn’s new trailer and poster for ‘The Suicide Squad’

Warner Bros. has released a new trailer and poster for ‘Suicide squad‘, the long-awaited sequel and / or reinterpretation of’Suicide Squad‘by David Ayer who has written and directed James Gunn, responsible for the -for now- two installments of’ Guardians of the Galaxy ‘, among other things.

A new trailer for this film produced by Charles Roven and Peter Safran that, unlike the first, is considered by the relevant authorities suitable for all kinds of audiences (although it is only available in English).

David Dastmalchian, John Cena, Jai Courtney, Joaquín Cosío, Nathan Fillion, Joel Kinnaman, Maylin Ng, Flula Borg, Sean Gunn, Juan Diego Botto, Storm Reid, Pete Davidson, Taika Waititi, Alice Braga, Steve Agee, Tinashe Kajese, Daniela Melchior, Peter Capaldi, Julio Ruiz, Jennifer Holland, Viola Davis, Idris Elba, Margot Robbie and Michael Rooker are according to the official version the stars of this film produced by Charles Roven and Peter Safran.

Welcome to Hell, also known as Belle Reve, the prison with the highest death rate in the United States of America. Where the worst supervillains are locked up and where they will do anything to get out, even join the super secret and super shady tasks of Task Force X.

Today’s life and death task? Assemble a collection of cons called Bloodsport, Peacemaker, Captain Boomerang, Ratcatcher 2, Savant, King Shark, Blackguard, Javelin or everyone’s favorite psycho, Harley Quinn. Then arm them and drop them – literally – on the remote island of Corto Maltés, occupied by all manner of enemies. Walking through a jungle full of dangers and hostile forces, this “suicide squad” is on a search and destroy mission with only Colonel Rick Flag monitoring his behavior on the ground … and well, Amanda Waller in his ears and tracking their every move from a distance.

As always, one wrong move and they’re dead, whether at the hands of their opponents, a teammate, or Waller herself. If someone is making bets, don’t bet on the survival of any of them.

Inspired by DC Comics characters and with a confirmed duration of 132 minutes, ‘Suicide squad‘will be released in theaters in both the United States and Spain on August 6.

