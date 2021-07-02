What could cause a blockage in the markets?

S&P 500 has ended the first half with gains of 14.4% reaching new highs, but there are a number of key factors such as the oil, changes in monetary policy, maximum growth of market earnings and inflation that could change this scenario, depending on Jacob Sonenshine at MarketWatch.

“First of all, there is the possibility of a oil price shockas the price of crude has shown little sign of cooling down. WTI crude oil has risen by 56% year-to-date and hit a new multi-year high on Thursday, even amid growing expectations that OPEC will increase supply. If oil prices go up enough, that could raise inflation at a level which, if maintained, could cause a fall in demand of consumers and exceed the expectations of the Federal Reserve, ”says Sonenshine.

“Suddenly Higher Oil Prices” is at the top of the list of stock market concerns for Nick Colas, Co-founder of DataTrek. “The rapid rise in oil prices will cause inflation in the US to exceed the outcome desired by the Fed and will also stress the US consumer.”

Both of these things could affect the Stock market, which has long benefited from the Fed’s accommodative monetary policy, especially if the Fed indicates that interest rate hikes could come earlier than expected.

That means the Fed will have to exercise caution when discussing rates to avoid scaring the market, says Colas.

“Lack of communication from the Federal Reserve about upcoming policy changes and / or raising interest rates too aggressively” is a second risk, says Colas. For example, the S&P 500 sank a 18% for about three months at the end of 2018 when the Fed raised rates, despite the market’s hope at the time that rates would hold.

The maximum earnings growth it’s the other threat to stocks, says Colas. Earnings growth for the average S&P 500 company is expected to slow to 11% in 2022 from 36% in 2021, according to FactSet, as the economy normalizes and the post-pandemic recovery softens. But on average, the S&P 500 shares trade at 21.5 times expected earnings for the next 12 months, still above the index’s pre-pandemic multiple. At some point, stock valuations will need to better reflect the decrease expected earnings growth, which would mean a falling share prices.

“Valuations are high enough today that maximum returns may be a greater risk than before,” Colas writes.