What could be the rival of Spain and its crossing of eighth according to its position in the group of the Euro

After drawing their first two matches against Sweden and Poland, Spain keeps all options open within their group. From finishing first to finishing last. We review what can be in store for Luis Enrique’s men if they qualify for the second round according to their position in the group.

How is group E and what games are played today

For the moment, Spain adds two points within group E. It is penultimate above a Poland that added its first point against ‘La Roja’ and below Slovakia, second with three units. Sweden is leading with four points and is already classified.

Today’s matches in group E of the Eurocup

The last day of group E will be played in a unified schedule and is as follows:

Slovakia-Spain (June 23 at 6:00 p.m.)Sweden-Poland (June 23 at 6:00 p.m.)

Who would Spain face in the second round depending on their position in the group?

If Spain finishes first

If the Selection were to be the leader of their group, they could face on June 29 in Glasgow (Scotland) the third place from group A, B, C or D. Those positions are held by Switzerland, Finland, Ukraine and the Czech Republic, respectively. The ultimate team he would face would depend on where the top four third-party players came from. The following table shows the different possibilities of these crossings:

If Spain finishes second

If Luis Enrique’s men finish second in their group, they would play in Copenhagen (Denmark) on June 28 against the second place in group D, position in which Croatia has finished.

If Spain finishes third

In case of finishing third, Spain would be mathematically one of the four best thirds, so it would achieve a safe place in the second round. If he succeeds, his rival would be the 1st place in group B or C. Right now, those positions are held by Belgium and the Netherlands. The final rival would once again depend on the group from which the best third parties come from as shown in the image:

If Spain is last

If ‘La Roja’ finishes in fourth position and therefore last in the group, they will not have any option to be in the round of 16 and will be eliminated.