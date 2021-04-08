What coronavirus vaccines can I get according to my age?

Following yesterday’s resolution of the European Medicines Agency (EMA) to include the thrombi with low platelets like ones very rare side effects of coronavirus vaccines AstraZeneca, the decision to continue or not to vaccinate their population with them was individually in each country of the European Union.

The regulatory body advised to continue with it, since the benefits still far outweigh the risks. It was also explained that, although most cases of thrombi have occurred in women under 60, it has not been possible to determine that these are risk factors.

However, this has been precisely the scale that most countries have used to change their vaccination schedules. In Spain, in fact, it has been decided to continue administering this vaccine, but only to People over 60 yearsregardless of gender. So what will happen now?

Which of the coronavirus vaccines will they give me?

In the absence of that of Jannsen arrives in the coming weeks, in Spain we have three coronavirus vaccines: Moderna, Pfizer and AstraZeneca, now called Vaxzevria.

With the latest update from the Ministry of Health, the only group that will receive AstraZeneca’s will be people between 60 and 65 years, both included. Perhaps later on, it will be considered to expand the upper margin, but for now it is that.

Most of the population over 80 years old it is already vaccinated, although some communities are a little further from that goal. Most have already started with the people from 70 to 79 years. In both cases, either Pfizer or Moderna are being administered. There are few differences between these two coronavirus vaccines, as both are based on MRNA.

As for the people under 60, Right now in that age group only essential workers are being vaccinated, who from now on will receive either Pfizer or Moderna.

When the of Janssen we will know which groups are given preference with this option in the vaccination schedule.

Age (years) Vaccine 80 or older Pfizer or Modern From 66 to 79 Pfizer or Modern From 60 to 65 AstraZeneca From 18 to 59 Pfizer or Modern

What if they have already given me the first dose?

Many people in the age groups under 60, essential workers, especially education and state security forces, have already put the first dose of AstraZeneca vaccine.

The second is scheduled 12-14 weeks later, so they were still waiting. What will happen to them now?

One of the options that is valued is not to put a second dose, since the first provides enough immunity

The truth is that, as there is still a little margin until the indicated date arrives, the Ministry of Health has not yet given an answer. They shuffle three options. Either finish the pattern already started, or put a second dose of another vaccine coronavirus, or do not put any. The former alone already provides a fairly high immunity, so the latter could be a good option, but you should consult with the experts.

Until then, if you have received the first one and it has already been more than two weeks, you can rest easy. If you are still in that period, it is important control symptoms of thrombi indicated by the EMA, but without obsessing over it. These are chest or leg pain, shortness of breath, and neurological symptoms such as dizziness, blurred vision, or persistent headaches.

If you notice them, you should go immediately to the doctor. But without forgetting that the probability of this happening is extremely low.

