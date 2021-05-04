What Conte started with Juventus, he has finished with Inter

05/03/2021

Antonio Conte is earning a reputation for converting teams. Coach of great clubs, the Italian accumulates a track record equal to very few. His latest conquest, the ‘Scudetto’, with Inter Milan after 11 years without winning it, has brought to light a fact that highlights his great work as an architect of champions. The Italian took over Juventus in 2011, when ‘Vecchia Signora’ had finished seventh in Serie A the previous season. Under his command, he managed to become champion in the following course, thus beginning a golden age that has lasted 9 years and that he himself has been in charge of breaking. 3 won with Juventus and for now, he has already achieved the first with the ‘neroazzurros’.

He did the same with Chelsea. He took the London team after they had finished tenth in the Premier League, and what did he do? Well, just a year later, the ‘blues’ were lifting the league title. Before joining the Italian team and starting his project at Giuseppe Meazza, he left England with the FA Cup under his arm, a trophy he took in their last match.

Inter wanted to straighten out the course, wanted to put together a team capable of causing fear again in Europe and for that reason, they entrusted it to him. After many years being a mirage of what it had been, Conte picked up a team that had managed to finish the league fourth, to position it in second place the following year, and in this, we all know the result. With four days to go to the end of Serie A, the Plaza del Duomo has already been filled with interista fans, something that, as we have pointed out, has not happened for 11 years.

At the edge of the abyss

He has suffered it. The recent history of the club could have changed if it did one year the Italian coach would have left, as he hinted after losing the Europa League final to Sevilla. It is like this, not only has he won this year, but he was also on the verge of winning the European competition. The performance is excellent, but problems with the management last season, which he harshly criticized after feeling mistreated by them, would have broken this promotion that has taken them to the top.

That’s what he said after leaving Inter second last year: “I have seen gratuitous attacks against the team and myself, and I have perceived little protection from the club. So these The players and I deserve 82 points. This is mine, the staff and the footballers“.

A golden 2021

Although they lost the Coppa final against Juventus, since the day of kings of this same year, they have not returned to know the defeat in Serie A. He has managed to reconcile with Eriksen, who is very important in this final stretch of the championship and, in turn, has recovered footballers like Alexis Sánchez for the cause. The performance he has taken from the lead and from the new reinforcements, has served to complement the solid defense that, together with a very hard-hitting and hard-working midfield, has managed to be the team with the fewest goals in the championship and the second highest scorer, as only surpassed by Atalanta. Here has been the key.