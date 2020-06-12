The provisional file of the 8-M case by Judge Rodríguez-Medel, which is not definitive as required by the Socialist Party’s Attorney and Public Prosecutor’s Office, has dismantled at once the conspiracy theory launched by the egabrense de moda, Carmen Calvo, against the opposition last week. “What are you into? What are you up to? », He threw at the PP and Vox benches, pulling fake politics. A serious accusation with which Progrewoman acted as speaker of that extreme left that sees coup plotters in the Civil Guard, corrupt in the National Police, supreme forensics and fascist judges in an alleged conspiracy to overthrow the Government.

What conspiracy, Bald? The mamarrachado served the Vicevogue to divert attention to what really threatens the democratic system we share. Sanchismo is indeed making a soft blow to the rule of law by putting judicial institutions and high-ranking police forces at the service of its interests. In the case of the 8-M, it has been more than proven, not only with the purge of Marlaska in the Civil Guard, but also with the role played by Álvaro García Ortiz, number two of the Attorney General’s Office that has closely supervised the brief prepared by his subordinates.

Today there is no need to have a party card for the military as Dolores Delgado and García Ortiz do, who do not have togas stained with road dust but muddy with ideological mud up to the English. The same one that assured “guaranteed success” to Villarejo’s “vaginal information” has been the socialist minister most condemned by the Cortes in democracy. And his lieutenant, who was a prosecutor in the Prestige case, came to participate in an act by the Galician socialists for the preparation of their electoral program. Of Baltasar Garzón To García Ortiz, what weakness do Delgado’s friends have for the fist and the rose… And for dancing on the rope of prevarication. Well, the first one is already doomed.

The 8-M piece that Judge Rodríguez-Medel was instructing was originally flawed because it was directed against the Government delegate, the socialist Franco, and not against the CCAES leadership, the alert center for Fernando Simón and Pilar Aparicio, another who was on the PSOE lists, for not raising the alarm when they should. Or when they could, because perhaps the pressure from the sociopodemic Executive not to stop Spain until the feminist March 8, a biological bomb that triggered the coronavirus infections, was tremendous. These issues will be the ones that will have to be investigated in the pieces against Simón and against the Government in different judicial instances. What a coincidence that now that the debugging of criminal responsibilities points to Simón, the far left of Pásalo wants to make him a pop icon, another TrapHero. We will see if it also ends up on the bench.