What computers will Windows 11 work on: requirements and how to update

These are the requirements that your computer must meet to update to Windows 11, and the steps to follow to install the new version.

Windows 11 is already a reality, and the most normal thing is that you want to test it on your computer to confirm if its news is as good as it seems, such as the installation and execution of Android apps. The reality is that this version of the software will not reach computers until the end of 2021, but you can test it before launch thanks to the Windows Insider program.

Of course, Windows 11 is not available for all computers, yours must meet a series of minimum requirements to be able to update. In this guide, we specify which are those conditions to meet and what steps you must follow to upgrade your computer to Windows 11.

What requirements must your computer meet

On June 24, Windows 11 was officially presented, but the operating system will not arrive on computers until the end of the year. no exact date specified yet. What we do know are the minimum requirements that your computer must meet in order to enjoy these news.

These are the requirements that must be present in your team to upgrade to Windows 11:

The processor It must have 2 or more cores of 1 GHz or higher, and it must be 64-bit compatible. The computer needs a RAM 4 GB minimum. internal storage, it must be 64 GB or higher. firmware It must be UEFI and with Secure Boost support. TPM must be compatible with Trusted Platform Module 2.0. Graphic card, it must be compatible with DirectX 12 or later, and have the WDDM 2.0 driver. screen must be a minimum of 9 inches diagonal, with 720 HD pixels and 8-bit channel per color. Upgrading to Windows 11 requires Internet connection and Microsoft user account.

These requirements make Windows 11 have clear limits on your arrival at teams. For example, those 4 GB of RAM and those 64 GB of free internal storage. In addition, there is another procedure that you can follow to determine the compatibility of your computer with Windows 11.

How to know if your computer is compatible with Windows 11

Microsoft has a tool that can be used to easily check the compatibility of your computer with Windows 11. Its name is Microsoft PC Health Check and it is a program that you can download for free from the company’s own website.

Open the installation file and accept the terms of the license agreement to install the program on your computer. Next, open it and you will access the main PC Status Check screen, which contains a specific section for compatibility with Windows 11. You just have to click on “Check now”. In a few seconds, the program it will tell you whether or not your computer can upgrade to Windows 11.

How to upgrade your computer to Windows 11

If everything is correct and you can update your computer to Windows 11, you must be part of the Windows Insider program to test the new version now. To test Windows 11 before anyone else, you just have to follow these steps:

Access the Windows Insider website.Sign up with your Microsoft account, It must be the same one you have associated with your computer.Check that your computer is compatible reviewing the minimum requirements or using Microsoft PC Health Check.Install Windows 11. The trial version is not available yet, it will take a few weeks. However, if you are signed up for the Windows Insider program, it will download as a regular version to your computer when available.

As you can see, the key is to be part of the Windows Insider program. So, if you want to enjoy the news of Windows 11 before anyone else, sign up and wait for the trial version to be available.

