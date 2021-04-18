What Comes Next for the Royal Family After Prince Philip’s Funeral

What made Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip’s relationship so special?

“They just had a perfect synchronicity about them,” Sally describes. “He knew exactly what he was expected to do when he was with her. He never put a foot wrong, he was always where he was supposed to be. He never did anything to outshine her. I think they were extremely compatible from the very beginning, even though they were very different in terms of their personalities. “

As she notes, “She’s much more reserved, he is more outgoing. He had more of a sense of adventure, or he wanted to move fast and he was modern in his outlook, but it was important because he pushed her … She appreciated that from the very beginning. “

“The queen, the more she got to know him, the more she realized that he would be a perfect partner for her,” Sally continues, “that he could devote himself to her when she needed his support, that he would have an agile and intelligent and analytical mind … The other really, really important thing is, besides them being incredibly committed to duty and service, is that they had this shared sense of humor. “

“He really made her laugh, and as the person who has the kind of responsibilities that she has, I think it was hugely important,” Sally explains. “She’s very funny, too. So, the humor, a lot of people have said the humor bound them. And there’s another thing that people have not commented on very much, but the queen and Prince Philip both had a very deep and quiet private Christian faith. That was very important to them. It was not something they paraded, but it was something they both felt. “