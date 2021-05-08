What colors help better maintain a car’s resale value?

Choosing the color of a car is a very personal thing, and certainly not many people choose it based on how it will affect its resale value (or at least that one server knows about). However, it turns out that color can affect the value of a car, and the ones that work best may surprise you, because it’s not as obvious as it might seem at first. The color with the highest depreciation apparently costs more than twice as much in lost value compared to the color with the lowest depreciation.

Since iSeeCars, a portal for the sale of second-hand and second-hand vehicles located on the other side of the pond, have analyzed the data of millions of transactions to echo which shades are the best valued by customers and, consequently, affect the value of the vehicle. Thus, after conducting a segment study, he came to the conclusion that the yellow and the Orange they are the colors that best retain their value. Surprised? So do we, but the logic behind this statement is also worth telling.

“Yellow may not be a very desirable color for a vehicle, but there are enough people who want yellow, compared to the number of new yellow cars that are being ordered, to make these are more desirable than others in the second hand market”Said iSeeCars executive analyst, Karl Brauer . “In fact, yellow is among the colors with the lowest participation, and it is most commonly a color for sports cars and other low-volume vehicles that hold their value relatively well.”

But wasn’t white then supposed to be the “safest” car color to depreciate more aggressively? It turns out not. White was number nine on the list of 13 colors that iSeeCars grouped from a list of 5.6 million new and 700,000 used vehicles (Bought and sold) and marketed between 2017 and 2020. The beige, for example, it is the second safest color, with a depreciation of 22.8% in three years. Yellow only accounts for 20.4%, while white falls to 38%.

By cons, the gold it was the worst of the 13 colors, plummeting 45.6% in three years. iSeeCars also compared the prices of those more than six million new and used vehicles in four years and used that data to determine which shades help, hurt, or don’t seem to matter when it comes to resale value. The website says that conventional colors, including white, black, and silver, are popular because they are considered the colors with the greatest appeal. However, being seen and being the safest are two different things.

“There’s a bit of a self-fulfilling prophecy here, with many customers choosing conventional shades not because they like them, but because they assume everyone else does,” explains Brauer. “This makes white, black and silver seem in high demand. However, our analysis confirms that darker colors tend to hold their value better than common and popular colors”. Brauer also notes that the most common colors are close to average in terms of depreciation.

“Because there are so many of these vehicles on the second-hand market, customers can more easily compare prices if they are interested in these colors, reducing the amount of pricing power for dealers,” he says. Brauer. “This means that black, white and silver are the safe colors to buy if you are satisfied with average value retention, but not if you’re trying to do better than average. ” That is, a known color is not better when it comes to selling the car.

“If you trade in a brightly colored vehicle that a dealer knows will be slow to sell, they will likely be priced below book value and immediately put it up for auction. We say this because yellow is the second most difficult color for the customer to choose, just behind bronze and just ahead of orange and brown. Dealers can significantly increase the stock of these colors to generate potential gains in incremental interest costs ”, seeks to clarify Brauer.

“That does not mean that consumers are paying the advertised price. The reality is that you can buy the color you want without worrying. The differences are so small at the time of exchange that if a dealer does not offer you enough at the time of sale because it has a striking color, publish your vehicle on any sales website to sell it privately to another dealer that does it ”.

Finally, Brauer emphasizes that “the color of a vehicle is one of the main considerations after buyers have decided on the make and model. […] Given the Resale value is the most important factor in how much a new vehicle ‘costs’during the course of ownership, consumers should carefully consider their choice of color ”. If you want to see all the data broken down, click on the source below these lines.

Source: iSeeCars