Who does not remember today the mythical HTC? The Taiwanese brand was not only one of the pioneers to bet on Google’s operating system, but also for many years it was one of the Android bulwark companies. Their phones were synonymous with quality and good taste, and if someone was looking for the best phone, HTC was their best choice.

Unfortunately we all know how HTC ended. Secluded in a dark corner where its existence is in danger and is that a series of bad decisions made the company could not keep up with others like Samsung, and that Google always bet on it as it shows when choosing it to manufacture some of its Nexus terminals / Pixel. A greater abundance the irruption of Chinese firms such as Xiaomi or Huawei ended up causing their fall.

However HTC refuses to die. As with Japanese Sony, HTC has been presumed dead several times but still holds. We really don’t know how long, not in vain the competition today is fierce. Now, if Motorola has pulled nostalgia from its RAZR to rise again from the ashes,

What classic mobile would HTC need to do the same?

Which classic phone should HTC re-launch in 2020?

Let’s play a game (redundancy worth it). We are the current CEO of HTC and we are risking the future of the company to a single letter, to the launch of a new phone. We are not for experiments so we will opt for the classic, by some of the best phones in the company.

The one that was called in its day Google Nexus is an option. The chosen one to compete directly against the iPhone 3GS had everything to succeed. A fabulous screen, an exceptional processor and an incredible operating system from the hand of Google itself, without forgetting a really beautiful design. A new HTC Nexus with 2020 features? We drool just thinking about it.

Although the fabulous HTC One M7 and One M8 would not be a bad option either. Surely the most popular Taiwanese phones and is that in addition to having really top features for the time, they are possibly two of the most beautiful phones ever created. Just by holding them in your hands, you could see the good work of HTC and that was that they were phones that attracted looks wherever they were. A phone with the design of the HTC One M8 in the middle of 2020 would be the dream of many.

Although not so long ago, back in 2016 Google launched its Pixel line to the market, renewing the Nexus brand. The company chosen for this purpose was HTC, which manufactured the first Google Pixel. A phone with an absurdly beautiful design that won over the general public. The goal of the Big G Company was clear. Given the overwhelming success of Apple’s iPhones, it was necessary to create a high-end phone to compete against the bitten apple and so it was done.

Premium materials, top-of-the-range specifications and a price not suitable for all budgets, something that honestly bothered many Nexus users. Be that as it may, no one can deny that this terminal was one of the great last works of the Taiwanese And it reminds us that HTC knows how to make phones, not in vain have so many years passed since the launch of said terminal.

Definitely, What classic HTC terminal should be chosen to raise the company? Regardless, we’d love for HTC to be on top again. The more competition the better for consumers without forgetting that HTC has always been a well-loved brand. Now, let’s hope that never, ever, will they launch something similar to that horrible HTC ChaChaCha.

And you, which HTC phone would you like to see again in 2020?

