One of the productions that was about to start its recordings before the coronavirus pandemic began is the original of the DC Universe, but that is not a limitation to think about the characters we want to see in the third season of ‘Titans’.

The second season of the series featured both heroes and villains, such as Superboy, Bruce Wayne, Aqualad, Doctor Light, Deathstorke, among others.

For what fans expect, among many other things, the evolution of some characters, as well as the introduction of some more.

Cyborg, of the characters we want to see in the third season of ‘Titans’ The one that heads the list is this, since both in the comics, as in the cartoon ‘Teen Titans’, he is one of the original members, who was debuted in the series ‘Doom Patrol’.

Kid Flash, meaning Wally West, is another popular character calling for him to make it to the series, a sprinter is always necessary for DC productions.

Thanks to the animation ‘Young Justice’, there are a number of characters that have also gained popularity, so they also ask to appear in the series, one of them is Miss Martian, the niece of Martian Manhunter.

Blue Beetle, and the story of ‘The Reach’, They also gave an important story to the second season of ‘Young Justice’, something that could well be adapted to the live-action version.

Arsenal, the disciple of Green Arrow, It could appear now that his Arrowverse story has concluded that he could well bring experience and infiltration tactics.

Batgirl, is one of the characters that we want to see in the third season of ‘Titans’, Although doing so would be in flashbacks, because everything points to Barbara Gordon appearing as Oracle.

Season 2 showed Bruce Wayne, so now that we know of the existence of Superboy, the logical thing would be to see Superman, supporting your mentor in one way or another.

Talking about ‘Titans’ is talking about ‘The Judas Contract’, that is, the story of Terra that could well be adapted along with the Blackfire saga that was already seen at the end of the series.

It is clear that the series has been in charge of eliminating its main villains, so it is necessary to reinforce other characters, tales like Plasmus or Mammoth, ultra strong villains that will put the team’s skills to the extreme.

What other characters do you want to see in the third season of ‘Titans’?