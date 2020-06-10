It has long been disclosed that studios tasked with making superhero movie adaptations have considered incorporating the popular actor, but the Disney division seems to have taken the lead and there are rumors of the characters that would be Keanu Reeves in the MCU.

Many fans have wondered why Keanu Reeves hasn’t signed with any studios yet, to play a superhero in one of the cinematic universes that exist today.

Being one of the favorite actors by all and in addition to being the most popular on the internet and having the luxury of starring in major franchises in Hollywood.

At the moment, Keanu Reeves is preparing a lot of sequels that have given him a name in the modern film industry such as ‘Bill & Ted: Face the Music’, ‘The Matrix 4’ and ‘John Wick 4’.

Kevin Feige who is the creative head of Marvel Studios, he has said in many interviews that he has approached the actor many times to offer him a role, and there is a list of characters that would be Keanu Reeves in the MCU.

Rumors suggest that the actor could be the new great threat of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), so it is believed that, due to his skill and action sequences, the most consistent thing is that he be Kang, the conqueror, a time traveler who seeks to make reality of Marvel.

Another villain Reeves could play is the villain. Galactus, the main enemy of the Fantastic Four, but which has caused headaches for all Marvel heroes.

In minor villains, and also future allies, it is Adam Warlock, a character who could debut in the next installment of ‘Guardians of the Galaxy vol. 3 ‘, but it is unknown if as an ally or enemy.

An ideal character for the actor is that of Ghost RiderSince his love of motorcycles and his characteristic action scenes would add up to make a perfect Johnny Blaze.

And finally, another option is to make it Moon Knight, or at least one of the past entities since it is unknown if Keanu Reeves would accept to be the protagonist of the entire series, but if so, it would be spectacular.

What other character do you think Keanu Reeves would be in the MCU?