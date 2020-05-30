Millions of Brazilians go to the polls in 2020 to choose the mayors and councilors who will take over the municipal Legislative and Executive across the country starting next year. The 2020 election has new rules – the main one being the end of coalitions for councilors, it should have a significant impact on the electoral race. Another measure that should be voted on by the National Congress soon is the postponement of voting due to the coronavirus pandemic.

See what are the main changes for the 2020 elections:

End of proportional coalitions

The main change that will take effect from this year’s elections is the ban on coalitions proportional elections. Candidates for mayor, governor and president, who compete for the majority system, continue to be able to form alliances with other parties. Deputies and – in the case of the 2020 election – councilors are prevented. The measure was approved in 2017, but it became valid only this year.

At coalitions allowed small parties to come together so that together they were more likely to achieve electoral quotient. The problem is that coalitions they did not always value ideological or programmatic affinity – a voter could vote for a candidate from a certain political spectrum and end up electing another from a completely different position.

The end of coalitions it also diminishes the power of “vote-pullers”, candidates who ended up distorting the proportional system by reaching a very large number of votes and electing colleagues with much smaller votes.

As a practical effect, small parties will have a harder time getting elected councilors. Thus, in order to try to circumvent the restriction, acronyms must launch a significantly greater number of candidates.

Party fund to pay lawyers

A change approved in 2019 by Congress allows acronyms to use public resources from the party fund to support the services of lawyers and accountants, including in any judicial and administrative process of party interest that involves candidates from the party. These payments will not fall within the spending limit imposed on campaigns. At the time, experts estimated that the device leaves room for cashier practices and money laundering.

Criminalization of fake news

Last year, Congress added to the Electoral Code the crime of slanderous denunciation for electoral purposes. The law began to punish, with a prison sentence of 2 to 8 years and a fine, the candidate who, “provenly aware of the innocence of the accused and for electoral purposes”, divulges false accusations against opponents.

Coronavirus: possible postponement of elections

The consequences of the coronavirus should lead to discussion, soon, of postponement of elections. As the election date is defined by the Constitution, it is up to Congress, in consultation with the Superior Electoral Court, to discuss the matter and, if applicable, vote on a draft amendment to the Constitution (PEC).

Article 29 of the Constitution states that the election must be held “on the first Sunday of October of the year preceding the end of the term of those who must succeed”. Thus, in 2020, the vote for the first round is scheduled for October 4th. In municipalities with more than 200,000 voters, the second round, if any, should take place on the last Sunday in October. This year, it will be the 25th.

As the Estadão, deputies and senators consider postponing voting until November or December at the latest, in time for elected officials to take office on the date when the current occupants’ term ends. The electoral calendar deadlines, for now, are also maintained.

