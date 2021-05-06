what changes and how we should adapt our consumption to benefit us

On June 1, the new electricity bill 2.0 TD comes into force, with important changes in the price structure and time slots. Here we explain how the new electricity rate will affect your bill, who will benefit the most and how do the experts assess the introduction of this new regulation.

The new rate will affect all households and its objective, according to the National Markets and Competition Commission (CNMC), is “to encourage the use of networks in the hourly periods where saturation is lower.” For this they have established three time slots and the possibility of choosing two different powers, depending on the section.

Punta, llano and valle: these are the hours of the new electricity bill

As is currently the case, users may choose the rate offered by their distributor in the free market or benefit from the regulated market with the Voluntary Price for Small Consumer (PVPC), the most economical modality and where the price of electricity is determined depending on supply and demand. A modality that, according to data from the Ministry for the Ecological Transition and the Demographic Challenge, is used by 10.7 million users.

The new electricity tariff eliminates the current hourly discrimination to introduce three sections for all users of the regulated market.

With the new electricity bill, price discrimination will be applied to all consumers, in addition to the creation of three time bands for domestic users (less than 15kW) with PVPC. Before the change, all the slots had a single price unless a tariff with hourly discrimination was applied. From june there will be three time slots for everyone.

The term tip The highest cost will be between 10 am and 2 pm and between 6 pm and 10 pm. The cost flat or intermediate will be between 8 and 10 hours, 14 and 18 hours and between 22 and 24 hours. Finally, the rate Valley, the cheapest, will be between midnight and 8 in the morning, as well as throughout the weekend and holidays.

COST

SCHEDULE

PERIOD

TIP

HIGH

10:00 – 14:00



18:00 – 22: 00h

Full morning and afternoon.

FLAT

HALF

08:00 – 10:00



14:00 – 18: 00h



22:00 – 24: 00h

First thing in the morning, noon and night

VALLEY

UNDER

00:00 – 08: 00h



24h on weekends and holidays

Early morning and holidays.

Rate comparator and double maximum power

The idea is to encourage demand to go from peak hours to off-peak hours, to try to reduce the cost of production and transport.

A new invoice format with PVPC is added to the changes in the schedules, with fewer pages and information on the maximum powers demanded. This new invoice will include a QR code to access an offer comparator of energy from the CNMC website.

The new electricity bill will incorporate a QR code to access the CNMC rate comparator.

In addition to the changes in the sections, the new electricity bill incorporates the double maximum contracted power. Until now we could only have a single maximum power, now two different ones can be requested for specific time slots.

This change will allow, for example, to request a higher power at specific times for the use of heat pumps or the domestic recharging of electric cars. With the new bill, the cheapest period has been reduced from 14 to 8 hours and this is where an increase in power can serve to compensate for the shortest time available in the economic band.

Who will benefit

From the Organization of Consumers and Users (OCU) they explain that this new rate “largely shifts its weight to the variable part of the bill, which depends on consumption, and decreases the weight of the fixed term“.

The effects will depend on each household, but the different experts consulted agree that this new rate “reward consumers who change their habits to adapt to the proposed schedules “.

With the presentation of this new electricity bill, the first estimates have already emerged on how the impact will be based on the user. According to OCU, an average home with PVPC, 4.6kW of power and a consumption of 3,500 kWh would not see a great impact. Instead, households that already have hourly discrimination will lose this advantage and their bill would increase by about 58 euros a year more.

Users who best adapt their habits will win. A complex transition period at the beginning but beneficial in the long term according to the experts.

According to Ingebau calculations, users who already have time discrimination could pay an average of 6 or 7 euros more per month, while those who do not have it would have their bill reduced by about five euros.

Those who consume during off-peak hours will benefit the most. Here the weekend is especially important, where for example putting a washing machine on a Sunday would be up to two and a half times cheaper than doing it on a weekday at noon.

Francisco Valverde, consultant for the Menta Energía Group and an analyst of the electricity sector, explains to Xataka that the new bill seems to him something “very positive, since before the hours were a bit absurd and this has served to unify rates.” However, the same expert points out that “for the consumer at the beginning it will be a tremendous mess.”

“The vast majority of consumers are with one-tier rates. Now they will go to three. If it was already difficult to explain the current hourly discrimination with two, now tell them that they will have three and with two different powers. There is going to be a transitory of insanityI don’t know if it will last six months, a year or more, “says Valverde.

“A change of this magnitude should be associated with a brutal information campaign”, says the expert. When the consumer assumes all these changes, the new schedules will serve to make habits more efficient, but it is in this transition that a lot of confusion could arise.

The modifications in the electricity tariff correspond to a European directive of transparency in the electricity bill.

On the chosen schedules they explain to us that they have opted for stripes that serve for summer and winter. Although, some of the fringe elections could change in the future. The regulations are planned for six years and the tranches may be revised after three years.

In that direction, Valverde is struck by the fact that the morning stage is a peak, anticipating that with the installation of solar energy it could become a valley in the future. A solar energy for self-consumption that from June and the new tolls will pay more.

