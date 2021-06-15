what changes and how it affects us as users

At the end of April, the banks began to notify Bizum users that the service conditions would change on June 15. Basically, Bizum was going to limit the number of transfers we can receive per month from 150 to 60, less than half. Today is June 15, so the policy finally comes into force, as reflected on the platform’s website.

For practical purposes the service does not change, it is simply something more limited in terms of receiving money. In this article we are going to review what the news is and how it affects us, whether we send money or receive it.

How the new Bizum conditions affect us

The Bizum conditions are a framework standard for all 31 banks who participate in the platform. Let’s say that Bizum establishes a series of maximum limits that banks can adopt in their entirety or adapt in their own way, as long as their own conditions are not exceeded Bizum’s limits.

What changes today in Bizum is the number of transfers that we can receive at the end of the month. Until now, the number of receptions of money was limited to 150 receptions per month. As of today, that number is reduced to 60 operations.. However, let us remember that the Bizum rules are framework rules, so banks may leave the limit at 60 or less if they consider it appropriate. In the same way, We can also make up to 60 money requests per month.

Does that mean we can only send money 60 times? Not at all. We can make as many shipments as we want, but we can only receive 60 transfers. To see it better, let’s use an example. Suppose that Paco is going to send money to Juan.

Paco can send money 300 times to Juan if he wants, but Juan can only receive up to 60 transfers per month (or less if his bank has established it). Paco does not have to worry about anything, it is Juan who must be aware of not exceeding 60 receptions. In summary:

We can send money as many times as we want. We can receive up to 60 transfers per month. We can make up to 60 money requests per month.

And why these changes? According to Bizum, to “continue guaranteeing security” and to adjust the platform “to the reality of the most common use of users.” However, we cannot forget that by the end of the year Bizum intends to bring payment via QR to physical stores. Using Bizum in commercial environments has different conditions that are established by the bank that provides the serviceTherefore, this new limit of 60 cash receipts seems to be focused on limiting the use that businesses may be making of Bizum, acting as if they were individuals.