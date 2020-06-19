The Tourism of Weddings is a sector that in previous years had been rebounding and generating a great economic spill for the companies involved in the travel and tourism sector.

According to data from “Wedding Tourism Insights”, which carried out an analysis of wedding tourism worldwide, it is estimated that annual spending in 2019 represented approximately $ 16 billion. This is a market that has been continuously growing worldwide, however, 2020 came with a great pause, particularly affecting destination Wedding Tourism.

Up to 25 percent of marriages are considered to be destination weddings for the US market. For American couples, 40 percent of destination weddings are reported to be in international locations. The weather is a key factor in choosing a destination wedding, therefore Cancun, Riviera Maya, Punta Cana, Jamaica and several Caribbean islands have been highly sought after places in the market.

According to the Quintana Roo Tourism Promotion Council, in the Mexican Caribbean the wedding market has left an approximate spill of $ 375,398,433 thousand USD. This is only in hotels, leaving out the economic income of Wedding Planners and external providers.

Although, as a result of the confinement, the wedding planning companies received some cancellations, a larger number was the change of dates to hold their events.

There is still hope that some weddings will take place during the second half of the year, with special attention to those that were designed for few people. What remains a reality is that the vast majority postponed their « happily ever after » until 2021. Postponed weddings, plus the emergence of new clients for future years, could mean a restart of operations for Wedding Planners.

The vast majority of Wedding Planners receive their clients through the following three points:

-Recommendations for the bride and groom who organized their wedding.

-The people they capture via online (web, facebook, instagram)

-Because they participate in a portal that is promoted and promise to send lead

This will continue to be the case, however, I took on the task of asking various Wedding Planners about their strategy to attract Destination Weddings in the online market. A large number of them bet you to pay some guideline on social networks during certain seasons. Something that should be noted is that none of them replied that they have a digital marketing strategy to optimize searches and generate higher sales. Of course, so far it has worked for all of them, but after this confinement, all the wedding planning companies are at a starting point. Perhaps the one who bets on a professional social media strategy could consolidate faster in the online market.

Although Destination Weddings regularly seek out a Wedding Planner first, hotels often receive clients directly. In these cases, the coordination of the wedding is regularly carried out by people who are dedicated to general events, there are very few hotels that already have a Wedding Planner in house. This means an opportunity for hotels, since they could grow in their list of offers and increase income, as well as approach suppliers of all kinds to offer requests for each of the weddings.

Currently some hotels have decided to choose wedding service providers for their internal consumption, some even go so far as to impose these chosen providers on external Wedding Planners. How does this work? In case of not using providers that already have a contract or agreement in the hotel, customers must pay an extra fee to bring their own external providers. This includes services of all kinds of services such as makeup artists, florists, decorators … Needless to say, the Wedding Planners do not agree, which causes them to recommend first to the hotels that allow them to choose the providers that best suit the type of event they have chosen for your celebration.

The question is: What will happen now? How will this market restart? The confinement is slowly dictating the coexistence, it is possible that the same parameters give us the opportunity to make small events.

On the one hand, I consider that hotels should work on a new approach with Wedding Planners. Although they have a percentage of clients that reach them directly, they cannot ignore the fact that the highest percentage of the wedding market that is received is through loyal clients. People will look for that, someone they know, someone to trust, someone who goes beyond a service, more than a space, they will look for small and unique weddings. This could make your budget slightly higher than initially considered.

As for the Wedding Planners, they should consider that all this digital movement that came during the confinement is not going to go, on the contrary, it will experience more evolutions. It is time for you to develop digital marketing strategies to professionalize your company. His job is not only to work in customer service, but also in the positioning and image of his brand. If you have questions follow me on my networks @ginaalfeiran.

SUBSCRIBE TO PREMIUM CONTENT FOR ONLY $ 299