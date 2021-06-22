What causes male urinary disorders and how to treat them

What do Samuel L. Jackson, Stephen King, or football player Tony Romo have in common?

In addition to their fame and professional achievements, all of them suffer or have suffered episodes of urinary incontinence.

In recent years, health care aimed at maintaining the good condition of the pelvic floor has become popular. However, in practically all cases it refers to the health of women during pregnancy, postpartum and aging.

The reality is that the male sex is also sensitive to urosexological disorders muscular type. That is, to pathologies that alter urination, defecation and / or sexual relations due to alterations of the perineum. This is how the set of muscles, tendons and ligaments that make up the pelvic floor is called.

Sometimes these problems are caused by sports such as cycling, rugby, athletics, or tennis.

Although, in most cases, in males they are caused by other pathologies such as benign prostate hyperplasia and prostate cancer.

Prostate problems

Benign prostatic hyperplasia is a very common disease and its incidence increases with age.

It is estimated that around 70% of men over 50 years of age present this alteration. It is a totally cancer independent. It can coexist with a malignant tumor but does not necessarily degenerate into it.

Characteristically, prostate cancer develops on the periphery of this structure. However, the adenoma is closely related to the urethra.

A man should suspect that he may have developed a benign prostate adenoma if he feels: pain during urination, you have intermittent urination (such as pushing), your urination is weak (a “loose stream”), you have late drops of urine after urination is complete, and you notice that the number of daily and night voices increases.

All these symptoms cause inguinal hernias and hemorrhoids to appear (or worsen if they already had before). Both due to the effort associated with urination and its continuous repetition (due to the increase in voiding frequency). That is, the excessive and repetitive stress on the perineum muscles.

In addition, the need to expel force to urinate (usually in apnea, that is, holding the breath) causes increases in intra-abdominal pressure.

This phenomenon, which could seem independent, causes a downward displacement of the viscera of the abdomen and the consequent bulging of the perineum towards the feet.

These bulges, repeated over time, progressively weaken the perineal muscles.

Ultimately, a vicious cycle begins in which men need to generate more and more force, further increasing intra-abdominal pressure and further deforming the perineum.

The perineum suffers with incontinence and constipation

To add insult to injury, the increasingly weak perineum becomes progressively more deformable and, consequently, less able to hold urine.

It is the moment in which the urinary incontinence.

It must be said that this process of muscular effort, increased intra-abdominal pressure and perineal deformation occurs in a homologous way in cases of constipation. Therefore, if both problems coexist, the clinical picture caused will be more serious and will progress more quickly.

The urine leaks in men they are also common as a side effect of endoscopic resection of prostate adenoma and cancer. This intervention can affect some structures of the urethra, especially its muscular wall.

In addition, in cases of malignant tumors, if it is necessary to apply radiotherapy and / or chemotherapy treatment, it is also normal for incontinence symptoms to appear (or pre-existing ones to worsen).

Both nuclear medicine treatments reduce muscle responsiveness in general and the area to be treated in particular.

The phenomenon is more serious after chemotherapy treatment when it damages nerve function. In this case, urine losses are aggravated and sexual impotence is common.

Urinary incontinence has a remedy

Urinary incontinence, as a pathology that it is, can and should be treated.

Involuntary urine leakage can be prevented with physical therapy treatment prior to surgery. Said treatment consists of raising awareness and strengthening the perineal muscles and the integration of leak prevention techniques when exerted.

All of this can be achieved in the three weeks prior to the operation and, by improving the physical conditions in which the patient arrives for the intervention, side effects are less likely.

And if they do develop, they will be less serious.

Despite these preventive measures, there is the possibility that the muscles will be directly affected by the intervention.

In these cases, treatment usually includes, in addition to the techniques already mentioned, external and intrarectal perineal massage and electrotherapy and a program of effort retraining.

All the mentioned techniques are painless and customizable to the needs of each patient.

Finally, it is essential to normalize the male urinary incontinence.

Speaking publicly about it allows breaking the vicious cycle of ignorance. Something basic, since taboos and myths promote misinformation and feelings of fear, anguish, anxiety, guilt …

When faced with a urological health problem, men should know that their doctor and specialist physical therapist can solve the problem with a high success rate.

* Raquel Leirós Rodríguez is an assistant professor of physiotherapy at the University of León. This note originally appeared on The Conversation and is published here under a Creative Commons license.

Read the original article here.

