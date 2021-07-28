What caused Nvidia shares to fall?

NVIDIA shares have lost 3% last Monday and one of the causes could be the chip shortage on the market, although an item in IGN has some more clues about it according to Rich Smith in The Motley Fool.

What do they say on IGN?

Quoting the CEO Pat Gelsinger of Intel On Intel’s second-quarter earnings call, IGN notes that it predicts chip shortages “will hit rock bottom in the second half” and that “another two years will be needed before the industry can fully catch up with demand.”

On the one hand, this suggests that in the short term, the pricing power that Nvidia gets from making a high-demand product (computer chips) may start to decline in the coming months, even if it took a couple of years. For investors paying more than 92 times Nvidia’s stock earnings today that may seem worrisome, as it implies that high profit margins won’t last forever.

A second comment from the IGN report is also cause for concern. With semiconductors with a demand so high nowadays, companies like Nvidia should, in theory, be able to get very high profit margins on your products. But as IGN points out, not all of this margin belongs to Nvidia and its peers.

The “resellers”, complains the gaming site, “They have … raised a additional problem“By buying scarce chips, consoles, and other technology equipment and then reselling them for” hundreds of dollars above their suggested retail price. “On the one hand, this trend hurts Nvidia’s ability to control the prices at which its products are sold. products, even as it threatens to damage the brand by making Nvidia chips more expensive than they should be.

On the other hand, Nvidia is not even profiting (as much as it could) from these high prices, because the “resellers” are taking the windfall profits. Of course, with operating profit margins exceeding 30%, Nvidia continues to make very attractive benefits of their products in spite of everything. But in a perfect world with no resellers, Nvidia would probably be earning even more, ”Smith concludes.