The purchase of very different cars can qualify for aid, also with very different amounts

For pure electrics with more than 90 kilometers of autonomy, the Moves Plan is preferable

The IDAE energy label of the desired car, and not only that of the DGT, key to the amount of aid

The financial aid presented by the Government in the framework of the Automotive Promotion Plan is specified in discounts of 400 to 4,000 euros per vehicle, but the potential buyer will discover that finding out the amount that each model benefits from is more complex than what seems, up to the point that the simplest thing will be to contact the commercials of the brands to get out of doubts.

The aid only applies to cars with DGT label C or higher –ECO or 0–, with an IDAE energy classification of type A or B and with carbon dioxide emissions of less than 120 grams per kilometer, measured in the NEDC cycle. correlated. In addition, to access them, it is necessary to hand over a scrap of a vehicle that is at least ten years old, in an effort to renovate the car park.

To find out the energy classification of a vehicle, it is necessary to consult the website of IDAE, the Institute for Diversification and Energy Savings. Once the brand and model have been entered, we will be able to find out their valuation, aware that all those cars that are not A or B do not enter the promotion of the Government. It is important to insist that the energy label is not the DGT label present on the windshields of cars.

IDAE will give the classification of each version and motorization of the model we are looking for, but in some cases it will be difficult to find an answer. In a very recent launch car like the second-generation Peugeot 208, for example, no data is found for its 75-horsepower engine or its 100-horsepower six-speed transmission diesel option, and the distinction between generations is nothing. intuitive.

The emissions figure can also lead to confusion, because some brands give the data according to the WLTP approval, others in NEDC and others in correlated NEDC. In the end, to know if the car in question is really below 120 grams it will be necessary to consult its registration tax, because only when it is 0% we will know for sure that it is according to the standard taken by the government.

For all of the above, knowing from home the discount we will receive for buying a car with an exclusively combustion engine will not be a very simple operation and, on some occasions, the desired vehicles will not be eligible for this aid. The best way to get out of doubts is, clearly, to contact directly with the commercials of the brands in the dealerships.

The logic is simpler in the case of hybrid and electric vehicles: the second ones automatically enter the range of 4,000 euros discount as long as they are below the 45,000 euros price, a range in which there are options such as the Mazda MX-30, the Honda and the new Volkswagen ID.3, which will go on sale tomorrow in Germany and will arrive in Spain in July. And plug-in hybrids, by tag 0, too.

Next, we have pre-selected some models and versions that are within the requirements set by the authorities to access aid. All the prices we show are tariff, without counting possible and frequent extra discounts applied by the brands. We also do not enter into the forms of financing for the purchase in installments or in your interests.

SMALL TO MEDIUM TOURISM TO GASOLINE

The following cars are thermally powered with DGT label C and energy rating A, making them eligible for a financial aid of 800 euros.

Seat Ibiza

The Seat Ibiza has a B energy rating in most of its petrol and Diesel variants.

The 80 horsepower motor, for example, is B and is worthy of a discount of 400 euros. The Reference finish option goes from 13,160 to 12,760 euros. But the 95-horsepower 1.0 TSI engine is A-rated, so it discounts 800 euros and goes from 15,360 to 14,560 euros with the Style finish.

And the same engine is capable of obtaining two different ratings: the 115-horsepower 1.0 TSI engine is rated B with the automatic transmission and rated A with the manual, with a difference of 400 euros in favor of the second.

Mini 3 doors

The Mini 3 doors only have a B classification in its automatic ONE and Cooper versions, so only these two have the aid of 400 euros provided for vehicles with a DGT C label. The ONE costs 22,600 euros instead of 23,000; the Cooper, 25,250 euros instead of 25,650 euros.

Ford Focus ST-Line

Most Ford Focus engines are A-rated, so the Access version 1.0 Ecoboost Trend would go from 15,256 to 14,456 euros. But there are divergences depending on the version. For example, the 150 horsepower 1.5 Ecoboost engine is A when paired with a manual transmission, but B when it is an automatic transmission. The same goes for the 182-horsepower 1.5 Ecoboost engine. Thus, a Ford Focus Active 1.5 Ecoboost of 150 horses goes from 21,281 to 20,481 euros with a manual transmission and from 22,881 to 22,481 euros with an automatic.

HYBRID

The following cars are hybrids with the DGT Eco label and energy rating A, which makes them eligible for a financial aid of 1,000 or 600 euros, depending on their energy rating. We are not talking here about the Moves II Plan, which is not complementary but alternative to this government aid.

Toyota Corolla

The Toyota Corolla is rated A, making it eligible for a bid of 1,000 euros. Thus, for the basic 125H Active Tech, the original starting price of 19,550 euros remains at 18,550 euros, always without counting added discounts from the brand, as in the other exposed models.

Toyota C-HR

The Toyota C-HR is A-rated, making it eligible for a bid of 1,000 euros. Thus, the original starting price of 23,240 euros for the 125H Active remains at 22,240 euros.

Volkswagen Golf GTE

The new Volkswagen Golf GTE is a plug-in hybrid, so it is worthy of the DGT Zero label. The aid of 4,000 euros reduces its total amount from 40,690 to 36,690 euros.

Renault Captur E-TECH

The plug-in hybrid Renault Captur, the E-TECH version, achieves environmental label 0 of the DGT, so it gets 4,000 euros in aid despite being a vehicle with a combustion part. Its price thus goes from 28,194 to 24,194 euros.

Renault Clio

The LPG version of the Renault Clio costs 15,767 euros in the Zen finish, but as it is rated A, it gets a discount of 1,000 euros to stand at 14,767 euros. IDAE does not have data on the classification of the 140-horse hybrid E-Tech option, so without consulting the commercial it is impossible to know at a glance its energy classification, but with the option of 1,000 euros it would go from 18,562 to 17,562 euros.

ELECTRIC

The following cars are electric, ergo are labeled DGT Zero and are eligible for a grant of 4,000 euros.

Mazda MX-30

The Mazda MX-30 is available from 34,375 euros, but with the help of the Zero label the amount is reduced to 30,375 euros. It is important to note in this case that the contribution of the Moves Plan –which is not complementary to that of this aid– is preferable, since it is an electrician with more than 90 kilometers of electric autonomy, so that the aid would rise to 5,500 euros, for a total of 28,875 euros. To benefit from this help with the Moves plan, in this case, you would also have to provide an old car for scrapping.

Honda e

The Honda e is available from 34,800 euros, but with the help that corresponds to it by the Zero label of the DGT, it stays at 30,800 euros. In this case, however, it would also be preferable to resort to the Moves Plan, which would leave it at 29,300 euros less the discounts that the Japanese firm can apply.

Volkswagen ID.3

The expected Volkswagen electric goes on sale tomorrow in Germany and will arrive in Spain in July with the intention that it will be just below 30,000 euros. The Pro finish, with a range of 500 kilometers, will remain below 36,000 euros and will drop below 32,000 with the help of the Government, 30,500 if the Moves plan is used, given its high electrical range.

