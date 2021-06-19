What car do I buy: Renault 8 or Seat 600?

The year 2053 arrives, it has been a long time since new combustion engines have been sold. Almost on the sly the Law “Culture on four wheels” was approved, which protected models of special historical and cultural interest in Spain from the relentless persecution to which the combustion was subjected. Inadvertently, the popular classic car again became a bestseller, even more so when it was investigated for the nobel prize in astrophysics, DR Sthephen Mars, that global warming was due to movements in the universe that had to do with the rotation of the Milky Way, that we could not do anything against it other than hope to find a habitable planet and be able to start over.

While that is happening, hundreds of readers and users of our page What do I buy? They have launched in droves to look for their historic car protected by Law 100/2049. Among the reasons they use, they give us several:

We have Manuel de Zaragoza: “For what we have left in the convent, I….”

Lisa, from Madrid: “I remember how my great-grandmother told me about those amazing trips in these cars, where you were part of the family”

Manolo, from the Sinatra neighborhood, in La Luna “everything is very bland here, I needed a bit of noise in my life”

We have chosen two of the most popular models to compare, so that you can buy the one you like the most and enjoy it. You already know that from What car do I buy? we advise you on the purchase of your vehicle. Let’s do the presentations:

Law 49/2049 revives in an almost miraculous way the market for classics on the verge of its decline, on the verge of banning circulation

Renault 8

It worked as a substitute for the Dauphine, of which we will also bring you a test, it was presented in 1962 at the Berzosa and it was presented in Spain for sale in 1965. When it was new you had 1 year of waiting list. The same thing happened with its opponent the Seat 600 in which, in most cases, you could not choose color and extras either. Front disc and 4 synchronized gears.

In 1966, something very important and almost unprecedented at the time emerged, the Renault 8 no longer suffered from waiting for purchase. While we compare it to the Seat 600 today, its particular enemy could be the Simca 1000 from Barreiros. We could have faced the Seat 850, but we understood that this test is useful, as you are asking us for information, especially this month, of these two models that we face today. From the Renault manufactured at the FASA in Valladolid, we move on to the other fighter today.

Seat 600

It is said that it motorizes the Spain of the 60s, above all, for its price: 65,000 pesetas. The Renault 8 cost more than a Seat 1500, which was already considered a luxury car, which is why it is said that the pellet, the seilla, motorized Spain in the 60s. Its designer, Dante Giacosa, launched a unique and loved in many parts of the world.

In front of the Renault 8, it is clear, and as the advertising of the time said, that the Renault 8 is more car. But today we put these two models to the test by city, so you can decide, very importantly, which is your car.

Although they are different segments, they are two classics for which we receive many questions, in favor of the 600, urban size, economy, history. In favor of the R8, it is more car.

Test by city and suburbs.

First, confess to our readers that in waters like the ones we have put these two cars in, the 600 defends itself. If we had gone on a trip, the engine, the power of the Renault in front of the nice Seat manufactured in the free zone of Barcelona, ​​would not have had a chance. Because, yes, the Renault 8 is more a car, but as we said before, the important thing is that it is your car.

The motor Renault offers less vibrations and noise, the power is noticeable and although you have to get used to the gearbox and the pedals, much more displaced than the Seat 600, it makes up for it with more space and seats much more comfortable than the pellet. On the R8, the steering wheel It is very close to the legs, although you are very comfortable, but it makes you think of the incredible work of habitability they did in the Seat / Fiat 600, so that even being smaller, it seems that it is bigger than it is. In its seat you can move well and the steering wheel of the Seat 600, which is larger than that of the R8, does not touch the legs making you can get in and out even better.

The staggering of change for the city, perhaps gives a slight advantage to the 600, which is more closed, but in the suburbs, although the Seat defends itself as a belly-up cat, the Renault 8 shows its greater mechanical power. Once in town, their powers are fairly equal. When we drive through cobbled streets, the suspension of the Seat is more bouncy, rougher, the Renault 8 passes much smoother and with greater comfort. To park, obviously, it is better done with the 600 although its direction is a little harder. In braking, the Seat 600 gives way compared to the R8, remember that it has disc brakes and that its bite is more effective than that of the 600.

In this test, the R8 unit is a first series, for its headlights, later they would come out with double headlights. The unit that we have of the Seat 600 corresponds to a D model, although it is older than the Renault, the later versions do not represent a technological or performance revolution compared to the present car. If you intend to go to work with either of the two, do the shopping, take the children to their Virtual Reality spaces, the larger size and trunk of the Renault 8 you will appreciate it, it has a wide trunk, both have the engine at the back, the two are quite accessible mechanically (a little more than the 600), both have the trunk in front, but the difference in size of this is quite large.

We like that the Renalt 8 has a glove box with a key to store documentation and other important things, the instrument panel is more elegant than the Renault one, but both are sufficiently complete, the Seat 600 perhaps having a clearer reading.

The four doors of the Renault They make it very comfortable, to move to the rear seats of the 600, the seat folds down completely, leaving a good space for entry, but it is still more uncomfortable than accessing those of the R8. We could have compared it to the Seat 800, the four doors are quite comfortable when it comes to carrying passengers, which, when they are in the car, penalize the 600 in terms of behavior. With less than 30 hp, a variation of 100 or almost 200 kilos, it shows in his driving. Makes you lazier when twisting and climbing steep slopes.

Another thing you have to take into account is the price. Although the price fluctuates a lot, you can buy a 600 in good condition for about 3,000 euros, for the Renault 8 you would have to reach the minimum of 5,000 euros. There will be more expensive and cheaper, but the average price of these two titans of history, are those.

Conclusions:

If you live in the center of the city, the 600 may be a better alternative to buy than the Renault 8, as you already know, the third provision of Law 100/2049 says that since they are cultural and historical elements, they must be visible and enjoyable. by the residents of the city where they live, so they cannot be stored in a garage and you already know that cities have parking problems. However, the Renault begins to catch the slipstream of the 600 and even exceed it if we consider the “what ifs”.

And if I bring family, and if I travel by road and if I do the shopping in traditional markets, and if I travel, you respond to the “what ifs” and you will end up buying the Renault 8, because, yes, it is more car. Perhaps its price will throw you back, but if it is not a budget problem, go ahead, you will have a higher segment car in the Renault, valid for city and suburbs and much more valid for traveling. Both are reliable cars, we are sure that they will not go unnoticed among the very modern and urban Mercadona Deliplus, which are practically legion in the cities of Spain.

The world, waiting for us to find a new place to go, has thrown itself almost in competition to enjoy the old world, because soon, we will inexorably have to live in a new one. Meanwhile, our guys in which car I buy, historical section, they will advise you on these two models and more.