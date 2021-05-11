What can you do with the rear screen of the Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra

The brand new Mi 11 Ultra debuts in Spain as the most advanced Xiaomi … This is all you can do with its rear screen!

In Andro4all we have already been able to analyze the Xiaomi Mi 11 in detail, but since the Chinese giant officially presented us with the promising Mi 11 Ultra, the truth is that we could not get out of our heads your landing in Spain, which has been officially produced today.

It is not for less, because we talk of the most advanced smartphone in the history of Xiaomi, with superlative photography that has smashed all DxOMark records, playing around a huge rear camera module that even the company allows a small 1.1-inch screen that claims to be the most useful in our day to day, not just as a preview for selfies.

But what the hell can we do with a panel as small as that of the Mi Band, you may be wondering, because right here we are going to tell you all the possibilities of a strange specification, which already in the past explored LG or Meizu without much success, but that well focused may be appreciated by some of the users from Xiaomi’s flagship.

Xiaomi surprised locals and strangers with a gigantism photographic module in its new Mi 11 Ultra, which boasts a 1.1-inch rear secondary panel to expand the possibilities and take selfies with the main camera.

This is how the secondary screen of the Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra works

Well, not only for the WoW effect this screen has been implemented on the rear module of the Mi 11 Ultra, nor not to justify a huge price markup that leads to Xiaomi’s most advanced terminal well above that barrier of 1,000 euros.

Xiaomi’s idea is to expand the functionality of its most performing device, which will start with allow us to preview selfies with your main camera module, seeking that we can achieve the best and highest quality in selfies without the need for greater efforts.

East 1.1 inch panel is made with AMOLED technology and it has sufficient resolution, so we can see quickly and easily how is the selfie going before taking the picture. This is obviously his main credential, but there is more, as we will now see …

In fact, it is that Xiaomi proposes us a curious Always-On-Display mode that will allow you to preview the status of the Mi 11 Ultra without the need to spend resources on turning on the main panel, and even being able to have the muted terminal face down on a table.

Not only that, and this secondary screen will allow check charge status through an attractive animation, or simply show a custom image or text to give a differential touch to our smartphone.

What Xiaomi has done has practically been to integrate a Mi Band – and not only because they share an AMOLED panel – into its new Mi 11 Ultra, since many of the functionalities are also inherited from the successful quantifying bracelets.

We will also see real-time notifications such as the arrival of messages or calls, to which we can respond directly from this secondary panel without turning on the “big” screen of the Mi 11 Ultra, thus saving us a few more milliamp-hours.

Another option will be invoke voice assistants directly, or even show animations in GIF, although it may be more useful check the weather changes from a classic weather widget that fits wonderfully into this 1.1-inch panel.

The last noteworthy option may be SOS mode, which will make it possible without unlocking the terminal make a call to emergency services demonstrating that, practically, what Xiaomi has done has been integrate a Mi Band inside your new and moving smartphone top of the range.

As you may have seen, it is a gimmicky option but also looking for functionality, and although to date it has not been successful in other mobiles that tried it, we will see if in the end Xiaomi manages to sit a chair and leads this idea of ​​the mini-screen secondary to competing models or even other cheaper Redmi or LITTLE … And you, do you like the secondary screen? Do you see sense in mobile phones?

