The Apple Watch lacks its own camera from the start, but that doesn’t mean we can’t do something similar. In fact, the Apple Watch has an app from which to control the iPhone camera. Let’s see what it is and what possibilities it offers.

The Apple Watch camera: how to use it

The integration between the iPhone and the Apple Watch is quite intense. So much so that we can use the camera of one from the other. To do this, simply open the corresponding app on our watch. The connection is made to a maximum of 10 meters approximately because it uses bluetooth. So try not to stray too far from your iPhone when taking a photo from the watch.

Press the digital crown of your Apple Watch, the “honeycomb” of apps you have installed will appear.

Find the app that shows a piece of a camera with an arrow on the shutter.

As soon as you open it, the camera of your iPhone will be activated. You may be asked to open the camera from the watch.

Now you will see from the Apple Watch screen what your iPhone is capturing at that moment.

The delay in transmitting the iPhone camera viewfinder is quite small. So we can consider that you will be seeing images in real time from your wrist. Now, to take a photo or record a video, follow these steps:

Place the iPhone in the position you want to take the photo, taking advantage of the fact that you can see it from the watch.

Press on the clock screen that area you want to adjust the focus or light.

Press the photo button when you are satisfied.

You can use the photo button with countdown, so that the clock takes one after three seconds. A perfect timer so you can check how the frame is and then you can place yourself or more people in the photo.

Some adjustments you can make when taking a photo from Apple Watch

The truth is that the Apple Watch camera app has many options. More than one would have thought. In addition to the photo button and timer, we can squeeze your screen to show others. From here you can switch to the front camera, turn on the flash, activate HDR or choose a Live Photo.

At the same time, you will be able to consult the photos you have taken at that moment. In the lower left corner you can see the reel of photos taken at that time (you will not be able to access the stored iPhone photo library). You can also zoom to see the photos more closely using the digital crown. With it, as an addition, you can also zoom while aiming to take a photo. Something that is quite accurate, by the way.

To finish with the possibilities of the Apple Watch camera, we can also use other photography modes: video, slow motion, portrait and others. However, you have to choose it previously from the iPhone itself. To do this, open the camera app and choose the mode you prefer. The Apple Watch will allow you to use it from your wrist.

Personally, I find this feature very useful in family reunions and vacations. Of course, it is recommended to use a case that allows you to place the iPhone without slipping on the surface. Combining it with a tripod is even better for good photos.

