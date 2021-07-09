What can you do if you are a victim of a scam through Bizum | Technology

Scams are an everyday thing. Bizum is not exempt from these situations, but being a service that uses bank details, it is easier to find a solution. We tell you everything you have to do if you are victims of a scam through Bizum.

Bizum has become one of the most used payment methods. The speed when making transfers and the efficiency of them has made users bet on this service. But not everything always works the way it should.

By using this payment system, the sending of money is almost instantaneous, the transaction is not pending by any entity and this causes some users to take advantage of the service. Scams are something of the day to day, the modern world is made of them and the importance they have is high.

If you are thinking of using Bizum to buy something from an individual, we are going to tell you everything you can do in case the person does not send the product or the entire transaction is a scam.

On the official page of Bizum they have a section in which they inform about possible situations and one of them is to buy a product from an individual using this service, but the individual does not make the shipment and, therefore, the order never arrives.

In these cases, what Bizum recommends is to go to the bank so that it can inform you about everything you need to do to get the money back. Yes indeed, Bizum also clarifies that all operations using its service are registered.

By being registered within the system, the data of both parties are also present and this causes the entity or person who has incurred in the possible scam to be identified sooner or later. They recommend going to the State security forces and bodies to file a complaint.

Once the complaint is made, everything would start to start the investigation and that the people who have made the scam return the money and comply with the penalties that they have to meet. Bizum says that they will provide the necessary help so that all this is carried out as quickly as possible.

In summary, it is that when buying something by Bizum all the data is registered, so if you have suffered any scam; You always have to go to both the bank and the State forces to file a complaint. The process can be slow or fast, but research is necessary.