What can you do if WhatsApp temporarily blocks your account? Technology

There are several reasons why WhatsApp can temporarily block your account. In most cases, it is for breaking any of its rules, such as using third-party applications. Now, what can you do in those cases?

WhatsApp states that it cannot validate the security of third-party apps and therefore prohibits them in its terms of use. However, if you are a user of any of them, you could receive a message that your account is temporarily blocked (Temporarily banned). We are not talking about blocking a contact, if you do not use the official app in a period of time, your account could be permanently blocked.

Apps like WhatsApp Plus, GB WhatsApp, or some apps that promise to move chats between conversations are, in short, modified versions of WhatsApp. Therefore, the terms of WhatsApp are skipped. What happens if you use them and you get the blocking message? The first thing you should do is know if your app saves the conversation history or not.

If you use WhatsApp Plus or GB WhatsApp, the company that hangs on Facebook recommends that you save your history before downloading the official WhatsApp app. WhatsApp comments in its official FAQ that does not guarantee a successful migration of chat histories since it does not support unofficial apps.

If you use GB WhatsApp

Inside the app, press More Options -> Chats -> Back up chats. Go to phone settings -> Storage -> Files. Find the GB WhatsApp directory, tap and hold to select it. At the top click More -> rename -> Rename the directory as WhatsApp. Navigate to the Play Store and download the official app. Install it, verify your mobile number and it should find the backup in the next step. You press Restore and next. WhatsApp should load the existing chats.

WhatsApp Plus

If you use WhatsApp Plus you do not have to carry out any previous step since it uses the official WhatsApp save structure, that is, it saves the contents in the same route as WhatsApp would.

If you have saved the history of chats and files from the app itself, you are all done. Now you just have to download the official version from the Play Store, install it and follow all the steps including restoring chats that you will find locally.

Luckily or unfortunately if we want to use WhatsApp we have to go through the terms of use and yes, since Facebook bought the company, they are beginning to modify them for their own benefit. It is up to the user to choose whether or not to change the push messaging application, because valid alternatives there are several like, for example, Signal or Telegram.