What can we expect from the next generation of Windows 10 | Technology

There are only a few months to go until Sun Valley arrives, the great update to Windows 10 that will come with radical changes in the interface. This is what we know so far.

While the first Windows 10 update of 2021 focuses on offering new features, where we will see a drastic change will be in the second major update of the year, known as Sun Valley. Microsoft is working on a great visual update to Windows 10 that promises to modernize the entire interface, with new menus and the return of some old acquaintances, such as widgets.

During the Build 2021 developer conference, Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella confirmed that this big update is coming soon. “Soon we will share one of the most significant Windows updates of the last decade to unlock greater economic opportunities for developers and creators, “explained the manager.

However, What can we expect from this big Windows 10 update? At the moment we know that Sun Valley, also known as version 21H2, will come with important visual novelties that promise to radically break with the current interface design, and other novelties are also expected.

An improved interface and design news

With Sun Valley, Redmond plans to improve legacy applications and settings and modern features of the Windows 8 era. On the one hand, it is said that Microsoft will update File Explorer with some improvements, such as dark mode support for pop-up menus. On the other hand, the company has confirmed on Github that it is exploring new design ideas for app buttons, sliders, and other elements.

Microsoft has also introduced a revamped version of Segoe UI, its default font. It’s called Segoe UI Variable and it includes an optical axis so that font outlines can be seamlessly scaled from small to larger screen sizes, solving readability issues in different formats and resolutions.

The update will also bring new features to controls and styles. Microsoft is using WinUI, a new user interface layer that improves the overall experience. This does not mean that Fluent Design is going away, as Sun Valley is based on this design standard.

In addition, those of Redmond could recover some hallmarks of previous versions of the operating system, such as the rounded corners of Windows 7 or transparent backgrounds.

Cloud PC, also on the way

In addition to the Sun Valley update, Microsoft will also announce Cloud PC, a remote desktop experience of the cloud-based operating system that can be accessed remotely from any device, anywhere.

Cloud PC will not replace any existing services, but it will be a new service that will have different rates depending on the consumption of resources that each person is going to do.

Sun Valley Update Release Date

Although the Windows 10 Sun Valley update is likely to reach the subtracted RTM in June 2021, It will not reach the general public until next October.