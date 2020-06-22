Key day at Apple. The company celebrates this Monday 22 its WWDC 2020, its annual developer conference, the first in an entirely digital format due to the covid-19 pandemic. Unlike Google or Facebook, which decided to completely cancel I / O and F8, their respective annual developer conferences, the company led by Tim Cook chose to go ahead with their own, but doing it exclusively online and free to everyone.

And it will not be any conference, given that announcements are expected, beyond the classic updates of operating systems. The company is expected to take advantage of WWDC to announce the move from Intel-based processors to custom-designed ARM chips for its Mac desktops and notebooks, which are rumored to be undergoing a revamp.

IOS 14

One of the usual contents of the event is the presentation of the renewal of the operating system of their mobile devices. Base programs for phones (iOS 14), tablets (iPadOS 14), smart watches (watchOS 7) and computers (macOS 10.16) are expected to be released. This year, thanks to various leaks, something more is known about what we can expect from the new software for smartphones. From the iOs14, analysts expect, above all, stability and reliability, after the continuous headaches that the iOs 13 version brought (especially, compared to the 12 edition).

Among the rumors that have leaked is that Apple may be making the first substantial changes to the home screen, the biggest since the company first added custom folders and wallpapers back to iOS 4 (2010 ). The . website has even claimed that the new operating system will offer Android-like functionality, with a variety of rating options, including suggestions from Siri. IOS 14 is also rumored to bring new wallpaper settings, which might even be playable in third-party apps for the first time.

Given the legal issues the company is facing in Europe, Apple may be considering allowing third-party applications to be set by default rather than alternatives developed in-house.

Jump to ARM on Mac

The hardware novelties, however, are generally the ones that generate the most media attention. If confirmed, this year’s main attraction will not be very visual, but it will have a great strategic impact: Apple’s expected transition to self-made processors, based on ARM architecture for its Mac computers after 15 years using Intel chips, according to the Bloomberg agency.

This change, says the same agency, is motivated by the noticeable performance improvement of ARM processors for graphics and artificial intelligence tasks, and they are also more energy efficient (meaning that future Mac notebooks could offer better battery life or smaller sizes). And of course, by not depending on Intel, Apple can design chipsets that fully meet its specifications, rather than depending on what a third party decides. This strategy is the one that has been followed in the iPhone and iPad, which have used chips designed by Apple since the original iPad and iPhone 4.

New iMac

Experts in the Apple universe believe there are clues to spare that indicate a possible complete overhaul of iMac, the desktop computer. In fact, this product takes a decade without changing its design significantly if we discount the weight loss it suffered in 2012. And what will the new iMac 2020 be like? Some say they bring a new design with smaller frames, along the lines of the Apple Pro Display XDR and the design of the iPad Pro. Also, they would only offer solid hard drives. A 23-inch model is also expected, which would be introduced by sacrificing the frames of the 21.5-inch model.

Monopoly under review

WWDC 2020 will kick off shortly after the European Commission announced an investigation against the company for alleged monopolistic and anti-competitive practices in its digital application store, the App Store, one of the fastest growing sources of revenue. for the company.

The investigation was opened to respond to the complaints that developers around the world have been raising for years against Apple, since they consider that the App Store, which is the only way that many users have to download applications on their iPhone and iPads, it acts as a monopoly.

In particular, they consider that Apple’s review processes to accept which applications will be available in their digital store are opaque and arbitrary; that the commission of 30% of the sales of payment applications and purchases within the applications are excessive, and that Apple creates its own applications that compete advantageously with those of third parties.

