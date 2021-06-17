What can this eye-catching 10-inch swivel display bring?

It is commendable the effort that Amazon puts into releasing different Echo smart speakers so often, of all types (from the small Echo Dot to the large Echo Studio) and of all prices (starting at 40 euros). One of the most recent (although it was presented in 2020) is the third generation of the Echo Show, which is called the Amazon Echo Show 10 (because of the size of its 10.1 ”screen).

This new model has the sound of an Echo –which does not quite equate to the Echo Studio, but has good quality– and all the benefits of Alexa. However, the most differentiating element and towards which the brand wants to direct all its eyes is a ten-inch screen that rotates and follows us when we move around the house from one side to the other.

The result is a large device, weighing more than two and a half kilos and a starting price of 250 euros. If we consider that the Echo Studio sells for 199 euros, the Echo Show 10 is clearly off the radar of all those who are looking, above all, for a speaker with great sound quality. But will he be able to convince others?

What does the rotating screen bring?

The screen that rotates as we move is undoubtedly the most striking thing about the Echo Show 10. It has a rotation range of 175 degrees to each side, bordering on 360 in total. When we install the device for the first time, yes, we will have to adjust the maximum angle of rotation to avoid hitting the wall or damaging the equipment. The Echo Show 10 will allow us to choose between placing it on an island, in front of a wall or in a corner.

Specifically, it is a 10.1-inch screen, with an LCD touch panel and a resolution of 1,280 x 1,080. As far as quality is concerned, although it is not bad, it is not surprising for its technical performance. For video calls, yes, the 10-inch size is especially good.

But let’s go back to the rotation mechanism, because the way in which Amazon has managed to rotate the screen is worth mentioning. He does it in a smooth and with an almost imperceptible sound thanks to its brushless motor. To adjust it from top to bottom, yes, we will have to do it by hand.

Being constantly haunted as I walk through the kitchen is not something I would define as pleasant.

This rotating screen results especially interesting for making video calls (between Echo devices or via Skype) or watch YouTube videos while doing certain things. However, beyond that, it is true that it is difficult to find a real use for it.

On the other hand, I have to admit that it is a bit uncomfortable for a screen to follow you around the room constantly, so, in my case, I have decided to keep it disabled by default and activate it only when I decide to do so – invoking an “Alexa, follow me ”or through its top menu.

We also have to address the issue of software after this Echo Show 10. Looking at it, one might think that it will have similar possibilities to a Fire HD 10. But it does not. Screen size is the only thing the two products have in common.

Teads production

We cannot download applications (yes Amazon skills) and we will have to settle for those that are installed: Amazon’s own, and third parties such as Netflix, Spotify or Apple Music. For many people this may be enough, but are thrown in more possibilities are missing. In the end, it seems that you are not getting the most out of a device that takes up a large part of the kitchen or living room.

The Echo Show can act as a security camera

The Amazon Echo Show 10 also has a 13-megapixel front camera. When we are away from home or we want to know what happens in the room where it is, from the application itself we can select the function of the camera. On the device screen a message will appear informing you that a family member is using the camera (to avoid privacy problems). We can also communicate through it using the microphone and the speaker.

All this, as long as we have not locked the camera with the manual tab that comes built in (as in other Echo devices). In this way, we can use the Echo Show as a security camera although it is true that it is only capable of broadcasting the image live, not recording it.

The Echo Show 10 is also compatible with Zigbee devices (unlike, for example, other more modest ones like the Echo Dot). We can also ask Alexa to show the images of connected devices or to manage the lights in the house to give the feeling that someone is always inside.

Good sound quality

Amazon has been polishing the audio section on its Echo devices for some time. The first, without going any further, was already a quite interesting option considering its starting price of less than one hundred euros.

But it wasn’t until the Echo Studio that Amazon unleashed its full potential when it came to sound quality. Since then, the company has been able to develop small devices that, without reaching the performance of the Echo Studio, offer good sound quality for the vast majority of people. This Echo Show 10 is no exception. In fact, its sound is quite similar to what we get from a standard Echo.

Inside, the Echo Show 10 includes a 2.1 stereo sound system, consisting of two 25mm tweeter speakers and a 76mm woofer. Like the screen, the tweeter speakers are also rotated when we move around the room, which provides a considerable sound improvement if we are on the move.

Is the Echo Show 10 worth buying?

The answer to this question is simple: no. And the main reason is its price. For much less than 250 euros we can find super interesting alternatives, even within the same Echo family. Amazon itself has better-sounding speakers (like the Echo Studio), with equivalent sound but much cheaper (like the standard Echo) or with a screen but cheaper (like the Echo Show 8). And all of them, in our opinion, offer better value for money than this Echo Show 10.

To Caesar, yes, what belongs to Caesar. The Echo Show is technologically more advanced than many of those alternatives, especially for its rotating screen, something unusual in this segment. However, we believe that the extra to pay for this feature is too much for what it really contributes compared to other models.

That said: if in the near future, as with all Echo devices, it lowers its price, Yes, it can be a good option to consider, especially in rooms where you get more out of your movement – Like in the kitchen where we usually move from one place to another.

Also in Ezanime.net