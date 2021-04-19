What can statistics tell us about vaccine safety?

Today it is impossible to open a media or social network and not run into the commotion that has caused occurrence of serious adverse side effects in Covid-19 vaccines.

Specifically, the alarm went off last March with the appearance of a type of rare blood thrombosis associated with vaccination with AstraZeneca, according to the European Medicines Agency.

In this context, it is understandable that doubts arise as to whether the acceleration of the vaccine approval process could have led to a health risk situation.

Obviously, this type of news can be approached from different points of view. We believe it is important to do it from the data perspective and statistical analysis.

In this regard, two issues must be taken into account. On the one hand, understanding the values ​​reported as risk: what they mean and how to interpret them. On the other, understand what the drug approval process.

Risk from a data point of view

If we read the leaflet of any medicine we will observe that there is a classification of rare and very rare side effects. It is understood that a side effect is rare when we expect that, out of every 1,000 medicated people, only one suffers it. For the very rare, this ratio is 1 event for every 10,000 people who take it.

In the specific case of thrombus appearance With the AstraZeneca vaccine, the risk is estimated (as of April 4, 2021) at less than one case per 100,000 vaccinated people. In particular, if we want to make the exact calculation, it is a matter of dividing the 222 cases detected among the 34 million vaccinated people, which gives us a value of 0.65 (less than 1) per 100,000.

Perhaps one way to understand what this means is compare it to other known risks. For example, dying in a traffic accident, which in 2018 was less than 5 cases per 100,000 inhabitants. Or the risk of suffering a cerebral venous sinus thrombosis (such as that caused by the vaccine) in the general population, which is around 1 case per 100,000 inhabitants, according to the Spanish Society of Thrombosis and Haemostasis.

It should be noted that all these risks are calculated for a general population, over 20 years of age, and that, of course, it can change between groups and age ranges. In fact, in the case of thrombosis (both those associated with the vaccine and those that are not) the risk is higher for women than for men. Are also found differences for different age groups, as can be seen in the study carried out by the Winton Center in Cambridge.

It is also important to understand that the risk of thrombosis from the vaccine concentrates on two weeks later to its administration, while the rest of the risks are evaluated for one year.

However,why this risk had not been estimated in the vaccine approval process? The simplest answer is: for a statistical question.

Assessing the safety of a drug



The process to approve the use of a vaccine, which is known as a clinical trial, consists of several phases.

In the early stages of this trial, a first safety study of the drug. First, in a small number of patients, phase I, where a symptom with a risk such as the case in question can go unnoticed. The reason is that probability of observing one of these cases is extremely small when, as in this phase, the sample size is small. In the case of this vaccine, we are talking about 500 people and, therefore, a probability of 0.003 of observing at least one event.

If the drug passes this first phase, safety is again tested in phase III where the group of participants will be larger allowing to detect less common serious side effects. However, the probability of detecting at least one case of this type of thrombosis remains very low. In the case of AstraZeneca, where we are talking about around 12,000 vaccinated patients, this probability would be 0.075.

After passing these phases, the vaccine is commercialized, but the continuous monitoring in what is usually called phase IV. This is the situation in which the vaccines that are being administered are currently. This is a phase in which we may still encounter any more adverse effects, but whose risk will remain very small. This is nothing more than proof of the success of pharmacovigilance mechanisms, capable of detecting even the less frequent risks and being able to evaluate them.

In any case, it is important compare associated risks to these events with those associated with the disease they claim to prevent. For example, with the risk of suffering thrombosis associated with Covid-19 that the Spanish Society of Thrombosis and Haemostasis estimates between 1,000 cases per 100,000 people with mild Covid-19 (1%) and 25,000 per 100,000 in the most cases serious (25%).

Virgilio Gómez Rubio, professor at the Department of Mathematics at the University of Castilla-La Mancha, and Anabel Forte Deltell, professor and researcher at the University of Valencia.

This article was originally published on The Conversation. Read the original.