What can it mean to get a ‘notice’ from the IRS after they send you a stimulus check?

After mailing each stimulus check, the IRS sends a notice to the recipient of financial support. This notice is a letter that contains information about the amount of the payment, how it was made, and what to do if you did not receive it.

Here’s what each of these notices sent by the IRS means.

Notice 1444

The IRS sent this notice within 15 days after the first stimulus check payment was sent in 2020. Some people received a second Notice 1444 if the IRS corrected or issued more than one payment in the first round.

Taxpayers who received Notice 1444 but did not receive the second stimulus check should see the IRS FAQ for what to do if their second payment is lost, stolen, destroyed, or not received. Individuals should keep this letter with the 2020 tax year files for any future clarification.

Notice 1444-A

The The IRS sent this notice last year to people who are not normally required to file federal tax returns., but they may have qualified to receive the stimulus check.

People who did not receive the first and second stimulus checks, or who received an amount less than the total they deserved, may be eligible to claim the missing money as a 2020 Refund Recovery Credit by filing a tax return of 2020, even if they are not required to file taxes.

Notice 1444-B

The law that authorized the second stimulus check gave the IRS more time to send Notice 1444-B after issuing the second payment.. This means that you may have received your second payment several weeks before receiving a 1444-B Notice.

As with Notice 1444, taxpayers who did not receive 144-B should see the IRS FAQ for what to do.

Notice 1444-C

If you receive this notice, it means that you have already received the third stimulus check. You should keep this notice with your 2021 tax year files for future clarification.

Remember to keep any IRS notices you receive for stimulus checks, as IRS cannot issue copies of these letters.

