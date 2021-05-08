What can I save with an electric car?

Wednesday, May 5, 2021 – 22:49

The most sustainable vehicles have 25 fewer elements than diesel or gasoline. This means that their maintenance is cheaper, however that does not make them exempt from going to the workshop.



According to the INE, the average expenditure per year of Spaniards in car repairs and maintenance ranges between 500 and 600 euros. WINNIEEVINZENCE

Buying a vehicle is signing a contract that links you to its maintenance costs throughout its useful life. From the outset, with the current price of electricity, electric cars save on consumption per kilometer traveled compared to their combustion vehicle.

Also the taxes that these cars pay are lower. But “nowadays an electric vehicle is a premium vehicle, which can only be accessed by 20% of households; those with a high income”, points out José Luis Gata, head of the Aftermarket of the company Solera, an intelligence expert of the car.

The average price of a new car in Spain is 20,000 euros and, says Gata, “there are very few electric vehicles below that threshold.” So is it worth paying more for a cleaner car?

“The main difference between battery electric vehicle technology and combustion vehicle technology is that it lacks a power train with bearing and friction elements and other components,” explains Arturo Pérez de Lucía, director of the Business Association for Development and Boost of the Electric Vehicle (Aedive). These include components such as the air and fuel filters, the engine oil and its filter, the spark plugs, the preheaters, the clutch, the exhaust pipe or the timing belt. “These wear out in their useful life”, explains Pérez de Lucía.

Specifically, electric vehicles have “25 elements less compared to diesel or gasoline”says Gata. This translates into lower annual maintenance costs. According to Aedive, “between 20% and 40%”.

Even the brakes suffer less wearadds the director of Aedive. And the fact is that the electric one has regenerative braking, so when you lift your foot off the accelerator, the speed is progressively reduced until the car stops.

The average annual expenditure on repair and maintenance in Spain ranges, according to the National Institute of Statistics, between 500 and 600 euros, and “that of the electric one is approximately half,” says Gata.

This saving is especially perceived when it comes to commercial vehicles, but it is also noticed by individuals. And above all, it is “a loss for the workshops of 38%”, because, emphasizes the person in charge of Solera, “in an internal combustion vehicle a whole series of preventive maintenance is carried out every certain number of kilometers or years than with the electric one. disappear. “

In the mechanical part, which is where “two thirds of the total income of the workshops are generated, 56% of the turnover would be lost in a particular way”, specifies Gata.

labor and others

Apart from this saving in maintenance costs, there are other factors that play a role. Labor, which is usually one of the most important items on the invoice of any revision, is still an expensive component in the case of the electric vehicle. But “it supposes 86% less in the turnover that mechanic workshops usually obtain for this concept and also 90% less hours of work”, explains Gata.

In addition, the director of Adive recalls that “the components to be replaced are smaller and, therefore, also the time” necessary to do so. In any case, electric cars are not exempt from two other periodic expenses: the replacement of tires and brake pads, despite the fact that they suffer less wear due to the type of braking of these vehicles.

Regarding the possible extraordinary costs that may arise, the owner of a green car can also lose the fear of the most serious breakdowns, such as the replacement of the gearbox, which can cost up to 3,000 euros.

Adding up all these savings, the maintenance of an electric vehicle is clearly less. However, the battery can be a problem.

“It must be replaced every 10 years, but in that time this part will have exceeded the residual value of the car, so it is pending to elucidate the formula to make it affordable”, reflects Gata. “One option is to rent the battery, another is regeneration … It remains to be seen what the most affordable formula will be.”

And what about light? Can it end up being a drag if its price rises? The person in charge of Solera thinks that “not while there is no taxation, because now it is not possible to compare the price of the liter with that of the kilowatt”.

Cat believes that “in the future, with the decarbonisation of mobility, the taxation of hydrocarbons will come to light”. Today, more than half of the price of gasoline and diesel corresponds to taxes, which “will end up being transferred to the main source of energy that powers cars.”

Pérez de Lucía believes that this will not occur “because the ever-increasing penetration of renewable energies will reduce this cost.” In fact, says the director of Aedive, “the Council of Ministers has approved the creation of the National Fund for the Sustainability of the Electricity System, which will lower the bill by 13% over the next five years, after removing the fixed costs from the bill.”

According to the criteria of

The Trust ProjectLearn moreSee links of interest Holidays 2021 Cover THE WORLD TODAY

