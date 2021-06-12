What can I do if my car is 6 months late?

More and more brands are obliged to make bobbin lace in their factories. Maintaining the rhythm of production seems complicated when raw materials are scarce. We are talking, indeed, of the crisis of semiconductors or chips. A situation that also has consequences for drivers: delivery times are getting longer and longer and the problem does not seem to have a solution, at least in the short term. What can you do if your car is six months late? Don’t worry: if you need a vehicle immediately, there are several solutions that we propose.

Flexible renting and second-hand renting

For some time now, renting has become the option chosen by many drivers: also for those who need a car for a short period of time because it exists for them flexible and second-hand renting.

Unlike the traditional one, flexible renting does not set months or mileage: in most cases, the driver signs a contract for a specified time and you can cancel it at any time without any penalty. The fees, of course, are higher.

Second-hand renting works in a similar way: deals usually last twelve months and they allow you to change cars every six. When the end of the link comes, the driver can extend the contract, return the car or buy it following the conditions that were agreed before signing.

Chip crisis: three ways to get a car with immediate delivery

The semiconductor crisis – caused by supply shortages in the main …

Long term rental

If the delivery of your new car is being delayed more than expected, one possibility is to resort to the renters and their long-term contracts. It is a rental service with cheaper and more flexible rates than the daily rates since the longer it lasts, the lower the price.

The customer can choose the vehicle that best suits their needs and depending on the chosen model, they will have to pay a monthly fee or another. It will include mileage, insurance … and, in most cases, there is no permanence. Of course, keep in mind that some of these companies have a maximum time limit which is usually around four months.

Subscription

This option, aimed only at private drivers, has been one of the last to arrive and is more flexible than renting or carsharing. The main difference lies in the duration of the contract: it can be one month without permanence or longer (from three months) with permanence. Most of these services also allow changing cars while the agreement is in force: there will be new or pre-owned models available to the user.

The monthly payments follow the same formula: the longer the time and the lower the mileage, the lower the amount to be paid. As with renting or carsahring, this fee includes insurance, maintenance and taxes: the only thing the driver is responsible for is fuel.

Chip crisis or why your new car will have to give up the latest technology

Problems never come alone, and without having come out of the COVID 19 crisis, the …

Carsharing

This is, due to its economic cost, the most recommended option for those who need a point solution. Shared car rental is based on minute usage, although some companies have hourly or daily pricing packages.

Its operation is simple: just download the corresponding application, reserve a car, open it with the app itself and drive to the destination. This, of course, must be within the scope of the company if you do not want to expose yourself to a fine. Rates range from 20 to 30 cents per minute although some vary depending on demand or if the journey ends at certain points. Reasons why we pointed out that it would be an adequate solution for a short period of time.

And claim?

There is a last option that passes by claiming, a procedure that is not possible in all cases. The logical thing is that brands establish a non-binding delivery time so as not to have to compensate the client in case of not fulfilling it. In some cases there is a compensation: the dealer must return double the deposit given as an advance if the vehicle has not arrived on time … but it is something that happens rarely.

Why? The reason is simple: contracts include exceptional situations or major cause. Yes, the semiconductor crisis is included in these assumptions since the circumstances beyond the manufacturer are those that prevent the delivery of the vehicle. Therefore, there would be no compensation if the car arrives after the deadline.

Thus the things, the client can claim although it will not be an easy task. And is that to achieve some kind of compensation it would be a special consideration by the concessionaire that, in no way, is mandatory for them. A last option would be to terminate the contract unilaterally for non-compliance, but in this case the driver would be left without a car and without a signal if he had to pay for it.

From the semiconductor crisis to the metal crisis: more problems for the automotive industry?

In these weeks the term semiconductors is one of the most repeated in …