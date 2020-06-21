How long will it take to recover the demand for air flights, once the pandemic ends? That is the great uncertainty that, for now, travel agencies and airlines cannot solve. For now, prices are at their historical low but in the sector they warn that they can hardly be maintained for a long time, since when normality recovers there will be fewer frequencies and routes, less supply and values ​​will increase.

« Prices are low and there are promos with two or three changes without penalty. There is a little more demand than a month ago, but we are far from normal. Today we have more cancellations, as they become available for July and August, than sales. We believe that it will not be reactivated until September, until people can see that the planes are leaving, « he told Infobae Martin Romano, country manager of Atrapalo.

Those who dare to take tickets now have the advantage that prices are the lowest in recent years. Some examples: flights to Miami for around $ 40,000; to Canada $ 37,000; to San Andrés $ 35,000; to Rio de Janeiro $ 18,000; to cities in Europe $ 55,000 and to destinations in Asia, for 85,000 pesos.

On some platforms, there are flight deals to Los Angeles starting at $ 41,747, to New York starting at $ 53,790, to Madrid $ 59,097, to Barcelona $ 60,651 and to Punta Cana from 66,889 pesos.

« It was never so cheap. There are many accumulated desire to travel and people who are encouraged. The vast majority of what is being sold today, 95%, are international flights to fly from December. For local flights, people prefer to wait until they are enabled because it is not so frequent to buy them so far in advance, « he told Infobae Julián Gurfinkel, founder of Turismocity.

The price of an international passage in pesos takes the official dollar plus approximately an additional 20%. Because 30% of the PAIS tax is applied on the rate without taxes. According to Garfunkel, it can be taken as one dollar at $ 85. “The $ 40,000 of a trip to Miami is about USD 500 approximately. But if people have dollars saved and take them to $ 120, it is reduced to almost USD 330 ″, explained the operator, who registered in June sales that only represented 15% of what was sold in the same month of the previous year, although they grew 50% compared to May.

« In recent weeks, we noticed a 40% increase in searches for flights abroad on our platform, a trend similar to queries for domestic destinations. For destinations in Europe alone, growth has been 95%. But the searches were at levels historically depressed by the pandemic, ”they said from Despegar.

“We believe that this is a trend that will continue in the coming weeks and will gradually increase. We are already seeing the progressive opening of borders and the easing of quarantines in some countries in Europe and the Caribbean, for example, which arouses interest. Many Argentines are exploring options to travel again « , highlighted one of the sources. The searches on the platform mainly target the last four months of the year and the 2021 summer holidays.

Packages are offered to Puerto Iguazú with flight and hotel for two nights from $ 8,818 per person and to Salta from $ 9,988; to Mendoza at $ 10,377 with air and hotel for 3 nights; to Bariloche for $ 13,555 per person and to Ushuaia from $ 19,491, with air ticket and 4 hotel nights. All in installments without interest.

At Avantrip they mark the last week of April as the beginning of a purchasing process that grows every day. « We believe that the early decision to travel abroad gained momentum due to a combo of factors such as greater flexibility for airlines to reschedule travel dates, the rise of the blue dollar, the fares on offer and a wide margin of quotas to travel in any date during the high season ”, he explained Nicolas Posse, product manager. For cabotage flights, they still do not notice an interesting demand outside the preferred destinations such as Bariloche, Córdoba, Iguazú, Mendoza and Salta, but also with reprogramming and return rates that exceed sales.

« Some destinations have a more competitive fare for those who decide to travel before January 2021, such as the case of Rio de Janeiro, which already increases its route prices a little for next year.. The last two weeks of December are already high season in that destination and there are good opportunities not only for flights but also for accommodation, ”added Posse.

Current low prices are the result of the brutal drop in demand for flights worldwide since the start of the coronavirus pandemic. But it is an effect that can be brief. “It is difficult for them to remain when the industry recovers. There will be fewer routes and frequencies and when the flights have a reasonable quota, there are not many reasons for prices to continue to drop, « he warned. José Casabal, CEO of Volalá.

For the manager, meanwhile, the domestic market is a great unknown, regarding the pricing policies that airlines will have; after Latam’s exit from the market, there are only Aerolineas Argentinas, Flybondi, JetSmart and Andes. Last year, Norwegian and Avianca Argentina had already stopped operating.

Aerolineas Argentinas has already launched its flexible flights campaign, to buy tickets to fly from September 1, with a date change without penalty. Tickets can be changed within one year of the scheduled travel date.

Among tourism agencies, they agree that leaving Latam generates less competition in the market, which will sooner or later translate into prices. In addition, they consider it difficult that in this context the rest of the companies can absorb the routes that the Chilean company had and that in many cases they were key for the tourist development of some provinces.

« Us the decrease in air transport alternatives in Argentina is concerned, and it is our desire that travelers have the greatest quantity and quality of options to choose their trips. It is still premature to determine the impact on fares, although it is logical that the reduction of offers may have an impact on the prices of internal flights ”, they highlighted in Despegar.

The impact, however, would not be immediate as soon as the flights return. « Competition between companies always affects price dynamics and in Argentina we have noticed it very strongly in recent years with the low cost and the reactions of all airlines. Due to the current low demand for tickets, in a first stage there may not be a noticeable impact on fares and they remain stable. In the long term, it is always healthy that there is competition that generates a larger market for travel offer and maintains the expectation that there is always margin and availability to travel to a destination.Posse said.