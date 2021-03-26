What can happen if it doesn’t close above 8,500?

The Ibex 35 wants 8,500: a boost from Wall Street and the Fed

After two sessions of rises, the IBEX 35 closed yesterday in red, although it managed to save 8,400 points. With a negative weekly balance, the selective of the Spanish stock market today rises and touches the 8,500 integers after the close up on Wall Street.

“It is feasible that, at least on Wall Street, the improvement in the labor market revealed by the figures for new requests for weekly unemployment benefits and the continued requests for unemployment benefits released yesterday in the US -both were at their lowest levels since the start of the health crisis in the country, back in March of last year, encouraging investors to take advantage of the recent falls of many stocks / sectors, especially those with a more cyclical cut, to increase positions in them. But this explanation is as good or bad as any other ”, indicate the Link Securities analysts.

Specifically, the Dow Jones rose 0.62%, while the selective S&P 500 rose 0.52% and the Nasdaq rose 0.12%.

The Department of Labor published yesterday that initial claims for unemployment benefits fell by 97,000 in the week ending March 20, up to a seasonally adjusted figure of 684,000 requests. Analysts had expected a higher number of 741,500 requests.

This is the first time that this number has dropped below 700,000 requests since mid-March 2020, at the beginning of the health crisis. In this same week in 2020 the initial requests for unemployment benefits exceeded 3 million. In the week analyzed, the moving average of this variable for the last four weeks fell by 13,000 requests, to 736,000.

The New York stock market broke at the last minute the bad streak that it had been going through since Tuesday and investors resumed the change in values ​​with which they are preparing for the resurgence of economic activity.

On the other hand, Wall Street reacted to statements by Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell, on the radio station NPR, about the eventual withdrawal of the extraordinary monetary stimulus once the economy recovers.

Furthermore, as reported by The Wall Street Journal, The Federal Reserve announced yesterday that temporary limits on dividend payments and share buybacks will end for most US banks after June 30., after the completion of the annual stress tests to determine their resistance to a hypothetical recession. The banking system continues to be a source of strength, and a return to normal after this year’s stress tests will retain that strength, said Randal Quarles, the Fed’s Vice President for Supervision.

The measure constitutes a vote of confidence for large banks by the Fed, which placed restrictions on the remuneration of banks last summer, with the aim of preserving the capital of entities during the recession caused by the original coronavirus Chinese. Initially, it prohibited share buybacks and limited the payment of dividends so as not to exceed the banks’ recent profits.

The banks of the Ibex 35, protagonists in today’s session

This news is being well received by the sector in Europe, with the hope that the ECB will do something similar in the coming months.

At the end of the half session, the Spanish index reduces the increases of the aperta. The Ibex 35 rises 0.44%, to 8,446.70 points.

“The Spanish index continues to recover from the levels prior to the fall of last Monday after the turmoil in Turkey and especially with the summer trips in the air, something that punished the Spanish index. With respect to the technical section, the IBEX 35 is testing the medium-term bullish guideline, with the challenge today of closing and recovering the 8,500 points after holding 8,400 points in yesterday’s session, an important level for the market. However, if the Spanish index does not can consolidate the 8,500 points, we will have to be attentive to the support zone around 8,415 points, without forgetting the summit of EU leaders and the vaccination processes, “they indicate from IG.

Siemens Gamesa leads the increases in the Ibex 35 today with a 2.85% rise. Siemens Gamesa consolidates its relationship with the Danish energy company European Energy after the signing of two orders for a total of 86 MW for its market-leading onshore platform.

The agreement calls for the installation of the turbines in two wind farms in Sweden: six SG 5.8-170 turbines in Grevekulla, near Eksjö and another eight turbines of the same model at the nearby Skåramåla site, near Växjö, with one of the rotors. largest in the sector, 170 meters.

Next, Arcelormittal rose 2.70% on the Ibex 35 and Banco Santander, 1.82%.

All the banks of the Ibex 35 go ​​up in today’s session. Bankia, on its last trading day, did so by 0.43%; Caixabank, 0.20%; Sabadell, 0.13%, and Bankinter, 1.20%.

Banco Santander announced this Friday its intention to launch a public tender offer in cash to buy back all minority shares of Santander México that it does not own and which represent approximately 8.3% of the capital stock of its Mexican subsidiary. The acquisition of this 8.3% would imply an investment for the bank of approximately 550 million euros.

Likewise, the board of directors of the Banco Santander has agreed that the planned dividend of 2.75 euro cents in cash per share is paid from next May 4, the entity has informed the National Securities Market Commission (CNMV). This payment will be made in execution of the premium distribution agreement approved at the Bank’s general meeting of shareholders held on October 27, 2020.

On the other hand, JP Morgan analysts improve CaixaBank’s recommendation to 2.8 euros, from the previous 2.65 euros.

CaixaBank today completed the legal procedures for the merger with Bankia, after the registration of the merger deed in the Mercantile Registry. The operation, which involves the creation of the leading entity in the financial sector in Spain, was approved by a large majority by the Extraordinary General Shareholders’ Meetings of CaixaBank and Bankia last December and has obtained all the relevant authorizations.

On the contrary, Aena leads the falls of the Ibex 35 today by losing 1.10%; followed by Melia, which cut 1.02% and Cellnex, which subtract 0.98%.

In the Continuous Market, the highest increase is that of Tubos Reunidos, which adds up to 4.89%; while the biggest drop is that of Alantra, which remains 2.44%.

The risk premium in Spain is reduced to 64.80 basis points, while the interest on the Spanish 10-year bond increases to 0.297%.

The Ibex 35 is close to 8,500 points in a positive session in Europe

The Dax rises 0.57%; Cac 40, 0.19%; the FTSE 100, 0.52% and the FTSE Mib, 0.23%. The Euro Stoxx 50 advanced 0.34%.

The euro advances against the dollar and is exchanged at 1,178 greenbacks.

About vaccination against coronavirus in Europe, This weekend marks three months since the vaccination campaign began, still far from the rates necessary to reach the goal of 70% of the immunized population in September 2021, with the focus of attention on dose arrival targets, restarting the inoculation of doses of AstraZeneca in those countries that paused it and pending its impact on the confidence of the population and waiting for the first of J&J that requires a single dose to achieve protection.

“It is in this context of the need to guarantee supply that the” vaccine nationalism “discussed in recent days is framed, taking into account that the EU has exported 77 million doses compared to 62 million that have been inoculated within the EU ”, indicate the experts of Renta 4.

In the commodity market, oil prices are rising. The Brent oil of reference in Europe is revalued by 1.82%, to 63.07 dollars per barrel, while West Texas adds 2.08%, to 59.78 dollars.