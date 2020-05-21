Supreme Federal Court (STF) Minister Celso de Mello plans to decide until this Friday (05/21) whether the video of a meeting of President Jair Bolsonaro with his ministers on April 22 should be made public, either entirely or in part.

There is great expectation about the content of the meeting because, according to former Minister of Justice Sergio Moro, the president would have openly expressed at that meeting the intention to interfere in the Federal Police, which Bolsonaro denies.

In addition, the video, if released in its entirety, would have the potential to cause political wear on the government also due to controversial statements by some ministers, including aggressive attacks on the Supreme Court, state governors and other countries.

The recording was included as possible evidence in the investigation that investigates whether there was interference by Bolsonaro in the PF, opened after Moro resigned from the ministry on April 24.

He left because he did not agree with the president’s decision to dismiss the then general director of the agency, Maurício Valeixo, and to appoint deputy Alexandre Ramagem, who was barred by Supreme Minister Alexandre de Moraes due to his proximity to his family. presidential.

Jurists heard by BBC News Brasil are divided on whether there are enough elements to support a criminal complaint against the president in the Supreme Court regardless of the content of the video. The decision will rest with the Attorney General, Augusto Aras, the only one who can criminally prosecute Bolsonaro.

For now, it is already known that the president spoke about the Federal Police at the meeting at least once, referring to the agency by its initials (PF). This was revealed in a statement by the Attorney General’s Office (AGU) asking Celso de Mello to only partially disclose the content of the video. In that request, the agency transcribed two brief statements by Bolsonaro at the two-hour meeting.

In the first, Bolsonaro complains about the lack of information received from three bodies – the Federal Police, the Armed Forces and the Brazilian Intelligence Agency (Abin) – and says he would therefore “interfere”, without specifying which one. In the second section, the president complains about not being able to change “our security in Rio de Janeiro”.

In the first excerpt, the president says: “I cannot be surprised by news. Gee, I have the PF that does not give me information; I have the intelligence of the Armed Forces that have no information: Abin has its problems, it has some information, there’s just no more because it’s really missing … we have problems … equipment, etc. We cannot live without information “.

And he adds: “And we are not having it. And I’m sorry for our information service – everyone – it is a shame, a shame, that I am not informed, and I cannot work like this, it is difficult. Therefore, I will interfere. It is not a threat, it is not extrapolation on my part. It is true “.

Fifty minutes later, according to the AGU, Bolsonaro made a second statement.

“I’ve tried to change people from our security in Rio de Janeiro officially and I couldn’t do it. This is over. I’m not going to wait f … my whole slutty family, or my friend, because I can’t change someone from security at the end of the line who belongs to the structure. He will change; if he cannot change, change his boss; he cannot change the boss, change the minister. And that’s the end. We are not here to play, “said the president.

AGU points out that the body responsible for the safety of the president and his family is Abin, linked to the Institutional Security Office. Moro says that the president, speaking of “security”, was actually referring to the superintendence of the PF in Rio de Janeiro – a state that is Bolsonaro’s electoral stronghold and where there are investigations sensitive to the interest of his family being touched by the Federal Police or state agencies.

The Rio PF command has already been changed twice in the Bolsonaro government at the request of the president. First, in August 2019, Ricardo Saadi was replaced by Carlos Henrique Oliveira Sousa, but in this case Moro managed to impose a name he trusted. At the beginning of that month, Oliveira gave way to Tácio Muzzi.

The president, for his part, says he has been concerned for his safety and that of his family since he was stabbed in the presidential campaign in September 2018. Bolsonaro also said that he complained at the meeting about the lack of intelligence reports, not information about investigations.

Video can have political and legal impact

Bolsonaro in a meeting with government officials – among them Sergio Moro, with his arms crossed on the right, whose charges against the president when he left the ministry prompted an investigation

Photo: Marcos Corrêa / Presidency of the Republic / BBC News Brasil

For Davi Tangerino, professor of criminal law at FGV and UERJ, what has already been revealed from the testimonies of witnesses in the investigation, the disclosure made by the AGU and the way in which Bolsonaro changed the command of the Federal Police in Brasília and the superintendence of the organ in Rio de Janeiro would already be sufficient elements for him to be denounced for the crime of malfeasance, which consists of “improperly performing an official act, or practicing it against an express provision of law, to satisfy personal interest or feeling”, according to the Penal Code.

In his opinion, the video, if it does show a series of aggressive speeches by the president and government ministers, can contribute to weakening Bolsonaro politically and reinforcing the elements that already exist for criminal charges.

The recording of the meeting was shown last week to investigators of the PF and PGR and for the defense of Moro. After that, it was leaked to the Brazilian press that the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Ernesto Araújo, called the coronavirus “comunavirus” and said that the covid-19 disease is a “China thing”, with the purpose of dominating other nations.

The Minister of Education, Abraham Weintraub, was said to have cursed STF ministers, while the Minister for Women, Family and Human Rights, Damares Alves, defended the arrest of governors. Bolsonaro himself would have cursed the São Paulo governor, João Doria, and members of the Rio de Janeiro government.

“The completeness of the video may show a large group of authorities who are very uncommitted to the institutions, using a tavern chat language at a ministerial meeting. This would provide a bad context for the president, reinforcing the denunciation for malfeasance,” believes Tamarindo.

Alamiro Velludo, a professor of criminal law at USP, does not yet see criminal evidence to support a complaint against the president. In his assessment, only if evidence emerges that Bolsonaro has acted concretely to interfere in specific investigations, for example, with an explicit speech by the president at the ministerial meeting, he could be denounced.

“I find it very difficult to take a position from the legal point of view without looking at what happened at the fateful ministerial meeting,” he says.

Velludo points out that the President of the Republic has the prerogative (the power) to define the command of the Federal Police and that this choice has a “technical and political” dimension.

“When the president is given this choice, it undeniably represents a political choice. So, it is normal for the president to choose those people that he already knows the job or has had some level of relationship with. This is common, as well as in the choice of ministers and of any administrative authority that takes place within the model of the government’s discretion “, he said.

“For this choice to go beyond the dimension of the political arena and become a legal problem of irregularity, it has to be demonstrated very well, in my view, that that delegate X was appointed to interfere in an investigation Y, helping C. If not, it is reckless to make a political disagreement that existed between the president and former minister Moro a legal problem “, he reinforces.

‘Set of the work’

Tamarindo, for his part, considers that the identification of a specific investigation that would have suffered undue interference by the president would be necessary for a complaint for the crime of obstruction of Justice, but not for a complaint for malfeasance (a crime that consists of “improperly performing an act of office, or practice it against an express provision of law, to satisfy personal interest or sentiment “).

He points out that the “temporality” of the events reinforces Moro’s version, since the command of the PF was changed two days after the president expressed at the ministerial meeting his intention to interfere in the organ and “security” of Rio de Janeiro.

The FGV professor also highlights the testimony of delegate Carlos Henrique Oliveira de Souza, recently removed from the PF superintendence in Rio de Janeiro to be executive director of the Federal Police in Brasília, the second most important position in the agency’s hierarchy.

According to a report in the newspaper Folha de S.Paulo, Oliveira de Souza corrected, on Tuesday (19), the testimony he had given last week to inform that he was invited to leave the Rio superintendence on April 27, for Alexandre Ramage, when he was still quoted to be the director general.

Thus, his new statement contradicted Ramage’s testimony in the investigation, since he had said that there was no interference in the removal of Souza by the new PF general director, Rolando Alexandre de Souza. Alexandre de Souza was chosen to command the PF after Ramage was stopped by the STF.

“The work as a whole shows the president’s particular undue interest in this matter (of PF appointments),” says Tamarindo.

Should video be released?

According to the newspaper Estado de S. Paulo, Minister Celso de Mello was “incredulous” when watching the video of the ministerial meeting on Monday (18). Also according to the vehicle, “the minister’s tendency is to comply with the request of ex-minister Sergio Moro and raise the confidentiality of the entire video of President Jair Bolsonaro with his assistants, in the name of the public interest”.

The report recalls that Celso de Mello already highlighted in a decision earlier this month “there is no possible space reserved for mystery in the political models that enshrine democracy”.

The professors heard by BBC News Brasil, however, consider that it would be more appropriate for the minister to release the content only of the parts of the meeting related to the object of the inquiry, that is, the possible interference with the PF by the president. That is the position of the PGR, while the AGU suggested that Celso de Mello remove the confidentiality of all the president’s speeches, preserving statements by ministers.

For Tamarindo, the full release of the video could set a precedent for future undue interference by the STF in the Executive Branch.

“This decision would open an institutional breach that could be widened or misinterpreted tomorrow. I am very careful in making exceptions, because once the first one is opened, you don’t know what the second one will be like,” he says.

“Tomorrow the Supreme Court ministers change, the President of the Republic changes, and we do not know how this precedent can be used in other decisions,” he argues.

