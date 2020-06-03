Carey explains that they would start with events with limited capacity

Formula 1 President Chase Carey said the sport’s goal is to have fans again in the fall. However, the American specifies that it would start with events with limited capacity.

F1 has announced the dates of the first eight races of the season but these will be held without fans. The great uncertainty is when fans can return to enjoy a live Grand Prix. Carey maintains his cautious speech and admits that although it is early to predict it, the goal is to gradually receive fans on the circuits again starting in the autumn.

“Fans are incredibly important in many ways. We compete for them, so we would love to have fans in races, but we recognize the safety requirements and the risks that still exist and we have to work with that in mind,” Carey said. in an interview for the official channels of F1.

“We would love to have fans, in all sincerity, as soon as we see it possible to receive them in a safe way for everyone involved in the sport,” he added.

However, Carey clarifies that the first events with fans would have to respect a regulation of limited capacity, as is being done with other events and establishments.

“We have talked about the objectives of having fans in the autumn races. It may not be for them to occupy covered stands, but in events with limited capacity,” he said.

So when can we start to see fans at the races? Autumn begins on September 22 and according to the possible calendar that is being considered right now, that would mean that the first race with an audience, although limited, may be that of Russia, which precisely expressed its desire to have an audience in its stands.

NUM EVENT DATE 1. Austrian GP July 5 2. Austrian GP II July 12 3. GP of Great Britain or Germany July 26 4. GP of Great Britain or Germany II August 2 5. Spanish GP August 9 6. Hungarian GP August 23 7. Belgian GP August 30 8. Italian GP September 6 9. Azerbaijan GP September 20 10. Russian GP September 27 11. Chinese GP October 4 12. Japan GP October 11 13. United States GP October 25 14. Mexico GP November 1 15. Brazilian GP November 8 16. Vietnam GP 22 November 17. Bahrain GP November 29 18. Bahrain GP II December 6 19. Abu Dhabi GP December 13

