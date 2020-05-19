Just as people often have a stuffy nose, they can also have stuffy ears for a variety of reasons. Clogged ears can arise with the following causes:

Excess wax in the Eustachian tube

Water in the ear

A change in altitude

Sinus infections

Middle ear infections

Allergies

Children and adults have stuffy ears. Children can get a little more, especially when they have a cold.

How to treat stuffy ears

There are many different ways to deal with the problem of clogged ears. Some involve medication, but others can be done with things you probably already have at home. In some specific cases, it may be necessary to consult a doctor to obtain a prescription.

Here are some tips for clearing your ears. First, it is necessary to determine whether the problem is the middle ear, behind the eardrum or the outer ear – specifically the ear canal, where the earwax can accumulate.

Tips for a clogged middle ear

Valsalva Maneuver

The Valsalva maneuver is better known as “popping the ears” and helps to open Eustachian tubes.

An easy way to do this is to cover your nose and blow while keeping your lips closed (this will swell your cheeks). It is important not to blow your nose too hard, which can cause problems with the eardrum.

This procedure is only useful when there are pressure changes, such as changes in altitude. It will not correct the excess fluid conditions in the inner ear.

Nasal spray or oral decongestants

Nasal sprays and oral decongestants can be especially useful when flying or for those who have nasal or sinus congestion. They are generally more effective as a preventive treatment.

Tips for a clogged outer ear

Mineral oil

Dripping mineral, olive or baby oil into the clogged ear.

It is necessary to heat two to three tablespoons of a preferred oil, but care must be taken not to overheat it. Check on the hand or wrist to ensure a safe temperature and do not irritate the skin.

Then, use a dropper to place one to two drops in the ear. Keep your head tilted for 10 to 15 seconds. It is necessary to do this a few times a day for up to 5 days, until the block appears to be better.

Hydrogen peroxide or optical carbamide peroxide

Hydrogen peroxide or carbamide peroxide can also be dripped into the ear. Combine the peroxide with warm water in a bowl first. Then, follow the steps to apply it as you would in the above oil.

Hot compress or steam

Try to put a hot compress over your ear or take a hot shower.

A bath can help to get steam into the ear canal. Just make sure you stay for at least 5 to 10 minutes.

Be careful

It is important to remember that the ear is an extremely sensitive part of the body. Most ear, nose and throat professionals usually do not instruct patients to clean their ears regularly.

