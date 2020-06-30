Commercial activities and permits that are still valid as of July 1

✅ Essential stores:

Food and pharmacies, which continue to operate in the same way as until now, with specific protocols.

⚠️ Non-essential local or neighborhood shops:

They will be able to continue selling only by electronic commerce and home delivery.

⚠️Gourmet places: only with delivery and take away.

✅ Banks: They continue to take turns. They are also enabled for the payment of pensions.

✅ Medical offices: attention to patients with previous shift.

⚠️ Excavations and demolitions on site: The arid waste treatment plant in Bajo Flores is still open.

✅ Gas, electricians and plumbers: home work to attend emergencies 24 hours.

✅ Traveling neighborhood supply fairs: they will continue to operate with social distancing protocols.

✅ Textile companies: only for the production of chinstraps, camisoles and health items.

✅ Optics: enabled to attend with shifts and emergencies.

✅ Export activities

⚠️ Procedures and procedures before the GCBA:

Attention with minimum guards: includes registration procedures, identification and documentation of people from the Civil Registry, granting of 690 housing subsidies, general social assistance and assistance to women in Comprehensive Centers. Disability certificates will also continue to be issued.

At AGIP, procedures will be dealt with regarding contests and processes initiated by audits whose deadlines continue to run.

⚠️ Special permits (exceptions for non-essential workers)

● Transfer of children and adolescents by separated fathers and mothers (permits will be valid for 24 hours and may be processed at most twice a week).

● Undeferrable procedures and emergencies (permits will be valid for 24 hours and can be processed at most twice a week).

● Assistance to family members (permits will be valid for 24 hours and can be processed at most twice a week).

● People who are undergoing prolonged treatment (they must attach supporting documentation).

In all these cases, public transport may be used, with the Unique Enabling Movement Certificate.

👨‍👦 Recreational outings for girls and boys on weekends:

● Both days (Saturdays and Sundays). Without restriction per day, according to the termination of the DNI.

● Maximum duration of the walk: 60 minutes per day

● The walks may not exceed a radius of 500 meters from the residence address.

● Social distancing and use of compulsive face masks for over 6s.

❌ What activities and permits will be restricted from tomorrow

🏃🏻‍♀️ Outdoor physical activity.

👩🏻‍🎓 Administration of schools and university training institutes.

💼 Insurers and savings agencies and home loans.

🎶 Transmission of recitals and shows via streaming.

⛪ Liturgical celebrations and religious events online.

How City Transportation and Services Will Work

Public transportation is only for essential workers: all must travel seated and respect the physical distance in waiting. The mask is mandatory in all the City of Buenos Aires.

Trains: will continue to operate under a special scheme. Of 40 CABA-enabled stations, 29 remain open. The stations that close have a high supply of groups as an alternative to mobility, while for shorter distances mobility is encouraged by bicycle or on foot.

Rivadavia, Lisandro de la Torre, February 3, Colegiales, Coghlan, Drago, Pueyrredón (Tren Miter, Tigre, Suárez and Miter branches); Hipólito Yrigoyen (Roca train); Villa Luro, Floresta (Sarmiento train); Presidente Illia (Belgrano Sur train).

Retiro, Belgrano C, Núñez, Ministro Carranza, Belgrano R, Urquiza, Saavedra (Miter train); Constitution (Roca train); Plaza Miserere, Caballito, Flores, Liniers (Sarmiento train); Retiro, Palermo, Villa del Parque, Villa Devoto (San Martín train); Sáenz, Villa Soldati and Villa Lugano (Belgrano Sur train); Retiro, Ciudad Universitaria, Saldías and Aristóbulo del Valle (Belgrano Norte train); Lacroze, Artigas, Arata, Beiró, Libertador and Devoto (Urquiza train).

🚎 Collectives: the collectives will continue operating as before.

🚇 Subway: It will remain with a scheme of 50 operating stations from 6 to 22, from Monday to Saturday, and from 8 to 22 on Sundays and holidays.

✅ Subway stations open:

● Line A (Peru-San Pedrito): Peru, Lima, Congress, Plaza Miserere, Castro Barros, Acoyte, Primera Junta, San José de Flores, San Pedrito (Plaza de Mayo closed for works).

● Line B (Leandro N. Alem-Juan Manuel de Rosas): Leandro N. Alem, Carlos Pellegrini, Callao, Pueyrredón, Medrano, Malabia, Federico Lacroze, De Los Incas and Juan Manuel de Rosas.

● Line C (Constitución-Retiro): Retiro, Diagonal Norte, Av. De Mayo, Independencia, Constitución.

● Line D (Cathedral-Congress of Tucumán): Cathedral, 9 de Julio, Callao, Faculty of Medicine, Pueyrredón, Bulnes, Plaza Italia, Palermo, Minister Carranza / Miguel Abuelo, Olleros, Oath, Congress of Tucumán.

● Line E (Retiro-Plaza de los Virreyes): Retiro, Correo Central, Bolívar, Independencia, Entre Ríos, Jujuy, Av. La Plata, Plaza de los Virreyes.

● Line H (Faculty of Law / Julieta Lanteri-Hospitals): Faculty of Law, Santa Fe / Carlos Jauregui, Corrientes, Once / December 30, Humberto 1º, Caseros and Hospitals.

● Premetro: it will work with a complete route and all its stations.

❌ The rest of the subway stations will be closed.

🚲 EcoBici: It will continue to be available as a complement to the transportation system for short trips of less than 5 km away.

● 200 stations and 2,000 bicycles as a strategic and complementary network to the subway, trains and buses.

● 30 minutes maximum per trip from Monday to Sunday to ensure rotation and penalties for excess time of use.

Subway bikes: access by bicycle or electric skateboard to lines A, B, D, E and H is still enabled in the first or last car of each formation.

Taxis: continue to operate normally. All occupants must wear face masks and passengers must ride in the back seat. The passenger seat cannot be occupied to allow the distance between the occupants of the vehicle and minimize the risks of contagion. And it is recommended to keep the windows down.

Combi: the service is still enabled. The use of a mask is compulsory and each passenger must carry their movement certificate. The maximum occupancy of each unit must be 60% and the curtains and any fabric elements must be removed (except the upholstery of the seats and side elements).

Cabotage flights, trains and long-distance buses: Long distance services continue to be suspended.

Private vehicles and motorcycles: Only people who fulfill an essential task and have their authorized permission can circulate.

🚖🚘 Parking: is still free with minimal crane operation for those who block ramps, sidewalks, chambers and garages.

● You may park on avenues where parking is normally prohibited, business days from 7 to 21.

❌ On avenues where you cannot park for 24 hours, the same restriction will continue to apply.

● Streets where parking is prohibited from 7 to 21 business days: PARKING ALLOWED.

❌Streets where 24-hour parking is prohibited: PARKING FORBIDDEN.

● Metered parking: NOT VALID.

❌ On the ramps, ochavas, garages, the seasonal ban remains in force for 24 hours.

● Pedestrian Center and Courts: there is no restriction on driving, ❌ but you cannot park.

● Pedestrian Currents: vehicles can circulate between 19 and 2 in the left lanes (pedestrian use is suspended). The exclusive lanes for public transport on the right hand will continue to operate 24 hours a day.

● Loading and unloading: the enabled loading and unloading spaces have been expanded and the time restrictions have been eliminated, so that it can be carried out within those spaces 24 hours a day. They are demarcated in blue.

● Garages: will continue to operate with minimal guards.

● Cranes: they will continue to operate with minimal guards for faults such as a block of ramps, sidewalks, ochavas and garages.

VTV: No new shifts will be given, but essential workers who already have their reservation can go. Maturities continue to be extended for all vehicles, whether private or professional (taxis, remises, schoolchildren, etc.).

● February: expiration August 31, 2020, inclusive.

● Month of March: expiration September 30, 2020, inclusive.

● April: expiration October 31, 2020, inclusive.

● Month of May: expiration on November 30, 2020, inclusive.

● Month of June: expiration December 31, 2020, inclusive.

● Month of July: expiration January 31, 2021, inclusive.

Driving licenses: the headquarters are still closed. The expiration of driver’s licenses in the City of Buenos Aires with expiration between February 15 and July 31 of this year was extended for 200 calendar days. The extension term will be taken into account from the day following the date indicated in each license.

ACTIVITIES EXCEPTED FROM THE QUARANTINE WHOSE WORKERS CANNOT USE THE PUBLIC TRANSPORT OF PASSENGERS

Persons affected by the activities and services listed below are exempt from compliance with social, preventive and compulsory isolation and the prohibition to move, provided that the employer guarantees the transfer of workers without using the public transport service of passengers of buses, trains or subways:

1. Industries that are carried out under continuous processes. Biofuel production and distribution. All this, under the terms of Administrative Decision No. 429/20, article 1, paragraphs 1 and 2.

2. Sale of supplies and construction materials provided by corralones. Activities related to the production, distribution and commercialization of forestry and mining. Tanneries, sawmills and wood products factories, mattress factories and road and agricultural machinery factories. Exploration, prospecting, production, transformation and commercialization of nuclear fuel. Essential maintenance and fumigation services. All this in the terms of Administrative Decision No. 450/20, article 1, paragraphs 1, 2, 3, 5 and 6.

3. Workshops for maintenance and repair of motor vehicles, motorcycles and bicycles, exclusively for public transport, vehicles of the security forces and armed forces, vehicles affected by health benefits or personnel authorized to drive, in accordance with current regulations. Sale of spare parts, parts and pieces for automobiles, motorcycles and bicycles only under the modality of door-to-door delivery. Manufacture of tires; sale and repair of these exclusively for public transport, vehicles of the security forces and armed forces, vehicles affected by health benefits or personnel authorized to drive, in accordance with current regulations. Sale of bookstore items and computer supplies, exclusively under the modality of home delivery. All this in the terms of Administration Decision No. 490/20, article 1, sections 4, 5, 6 and 7.

4. Economic activity developed in Industrial Parks.

5. Production for export, with prior authorization granted by the Ministry of Productive Development. Those exporting industries that require inputs produced by others whose production unit is located in places covered by article 11, must request the operation of said suppliers from the Ministry of Productive Development. Sale of ready-made merchandise from retail stores through electronic commerce platforms; telephone sales and other mechanisms that do not require personal contact with customers and only through home delivery. Experts and claims adjusters from insurance companies that allow the settlement and payment of claims reported to beneficiaries and beneficiaries. In no case may the public be attended to and all procedures must be done virtually, including the corresponding payments. All this in the terms of Administrative Decision No. 524/20, article 1, paragraphs 4, 8 and 10.

6. Personnel affected by the demolition and excavation activity due to emergencies (Administrative Decision No. 763/20, article 1, Annex I, point 5 and corresponding for the rest of the jurisdictions).

7. Sports practice developed by the athletes who are classified and classified for the XXXII Olympic Games, under the terms of Administrative Decision No. 1056/20.

RENEWAL OF THE SINGLE ENABLING CIRCULATION CERTIFICATE

Between 0 am on Monday, June 29 until Tuesday, June 30 at 11:59 p.m., to renew your CUHCs through the CuidAR app or at www.argentina.gob.ar/circular.

According to the case, the vehicle license number and / or SUBE card must be recorded.

The certificate can be printed, digitally or in the Caring app.