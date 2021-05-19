What businesses does the Trump Organization control and why it is the subject of a criminal investigation

“We are now actively investigating the Trump Organization as a criminal, along with the Manhattan district attorney.”

That was what the spokesperson for the New York attorney general, Letitia James, communicated about the nature of the inquiries that the authorities are making into the activities of the companies of the billionaire former US president

The Trump Organization’s businesses have been under the scrutiny of the authorities for a few years. However, so far those investigations were civil in nature, nothing that Trump had not faced before or resolved with a refund or compensation payment.

But Letitia James’ decision increases legal risk for Trump, with the possibility that he or his company executives face jail time if found guilty.

Moreover, as the attorney general indicated in her statement, they are working in parallel with the Manhattan district attorney, Cyrus Vance Jr., who was already conducting his own investigation into alleged “prolonged criminal conduct” by the Trump Organization.

Prosecutors’ attention is focused on suspicions that Trump had inflated the value of his real estate assets in front of the banks when seeking loans, but underestimated their value to reduce the payment of taxes.

Those real estate assets form the backbone of his enormous fortune.

The Trump Empire

The Trump group was founded by Donald Trump’s maternal grandmother and was developed by his father, Fred Trump, who passed the reins to him in 1971, when it became known as the Trump Organization.

In 2019, Forbes magazine estimated the net worth of Trump’s fortune at $ 3.1 billion, half of which corresponds to real estate in New York City, where has more than 15 residential and commercial properties.

These include the Trump Tower, a 58-story building on Fifth Avenue where the organization’s headquarters are located; the Trump World Tower, in front of the United Nations building and The Trump Building, on Wall Street in the financial district.



Getty ImagesThe Trump Tower, on Fifth Avenue, is one of the Trump Organization’s buildings in the expensive area of ​​Manhattan.

At one point, the Trump Organization owned 50% of the famous Empire State skyscraper, which was forced to sell in the 1990s after a failed attempt to purchase the entire property.

It also has real estate in some of the major cities in the United States and abroad. Here stands out his luxurious residence Mar-a-Lago, in Florida, converted into an exclusive club for members.

But his empire goes further. The Trump Organization’s website gives details of its investments in hotels, casinos, golf courses, restaurants, media, entertainment and land for urban development.

The focus of the investigation

It is precisely in one of those lands, a vast 86-hectare piece of land north of Manhattan called Seven Springs, that the investigations of the attorney general of New York, Letitia James coincide, and Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance Jr.

Neither James’s nor Vance’s offices have released details of the criminal aspect of the investigations, but the latter is known to have had conversations with Trump’s former attorney, Michael Cohen – who is serving a three-year sentence in house arrest. on whether the value of that land was inflated to reduce the tax payment.



Getty Images Trump received a $ 21 million tax deduction for conserving the Seven Springs land.

After the prosecutor gained legal access to Donald Trump’s personal and financial data dating back several years, it was learned that the tycoon bought the land, along with a 4,500-square-meter mansion, in 1995, for US $ 7.5 millions.

According to his organization, the land was to be used as a retreat for the family, although the original purpose was apparently to develop a golf course. Both that plan and that of a development of luxurious houses were shelved due to the opposition of the local population.

However, the real estate served as a vehicle for him to achieve a tax reduction, according to records and declarations. In 2015, Trump signed a conservation pact that implied that 64 hectares of that land would not be developed.

The attorney general’s office said in a legal document that Trump received a $ 21 million tax deduction for holding the land, an amount based on an appraiser’s appraisal of the entire Seven Springs property at $ 56.5 million. hired by the Trump Organization in 2015.

But it isthe appraisal it was much more altto what the estimated by government advisers, which claim that all of the real estate was worth $ 20 million.

“Generally, the way a civil case turns into a criminal one is if investigators discover that the conduct is endemic – that the corporation is rotten from top to bottom – and long-lasting. That there is no intention of being open with the government, “said former federal prosecutor Harry Litman.

In that case, the same types of crimes can take on a criminal aspect, Litman said. That may add further pressure on the organization’s executives, particularly on the group’s chief financial officer, Allen Weisselberg.



Getty Images Allen Weisselberg, chief financial officer of the Trump Organization, will be under enormous pressure to collaborate with authorities.

“Weisselberg has been with them since before Donald Trump – since his father’s days – and presumably knows a lot on dorwhere the corpses are buried and a criminal investigation increases the pressure on him, ”Litman said.

He added that the unusual alliance between the attorney general’s office and the district attorney’s office is also a sign of the seriousness with which the case is being addressed. For now, both offices are not disclosing much of their inquiries.

It should be noted that representatives of the Trump Organization have not issued statements in this regard, but in the past they have dismissed previous accusations as politically motivated.

