Weekly new books are published And the list grows at a faster rate than the time you have to read. So it is inevitable that Priorities titles and discard others. All in all, the recommendations of others are important, since you can discover unknown names of authors and books.

And among those who can recommend more or better, characters as popular as Bill gates or Elon musk, millionaires who have influenced and influence our daily lives in a thousand different ways and who, whether we think or not, like them, should listen to them or read to them from time to time. That and know what they read.

Richard Reis and Anurag Ramdasan thought that it would be useful to compile the book recommendations made by relevant figures from the internet, cinema, music, technology, economics and other fields. Names by many known and whose impact on society is greater than ours.

What do they read? How can your readings help us understand them better? From these questions the website arises Most Recommended Books.

Recommendations for everyone

According to its creators, Most Recommended Books has more than 300 recommenders and more than 4,000 books in your catalog.

In the list of recommenders there are names as popular as Bill Gates, Steve Jobs, Mark Zuckerberg, Tim O’Reilly or Elon musk. Important figures associated with technology and the internet. But there are also actors like Ashton Kutcherwriters like J. K. Rowling or figures of the economy of the stature of Warren buffett or Richard Branson. And what about politicians like Barack Obama.

You just have to see the available list or search for a name in the search engine that offers the recommendations page itself.

As for the books, you can see the list of the most recommended by the 300 relevant figures that appear in Most Recommended Books. In each book you will see who has recommended it and you can buy it on Amazon. Or wherever you want, go.

The books are almost entirely in English, and is that almost all the famous people that appear on the page are American or English. However, you can search for authors or books online and, considering their popularity, it is more than likely that they have been translated into your language.

Another interesting detail of this book recommender is that in the tab of each figure relevant shows the books you have recommended, the source of the interview or article where you make the recommendation, who else has recommended them, the official social networks of the recommenders and, finally, if they have written books and what they are.

The entry Which books do Bill Gates, Elon Musk or Mark Zuckerberg recommend? It was first published in Explica.co.